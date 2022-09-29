Reese’s Stuffs Its Puffs Cereal Into a Big Reese’s Cup
The airy crunch of your favorite breakfast is making its way into your luscious afternoon snack.
Sometimes, we just want cereal. It may be a perfectly reasonable way to start a day, but we want it all day. For lunch, for dinner, maybe even for an afternoon snack – and, really, why can’t we have it? Especially when it exists in perfect snack-sized form?
Reese’s has made cereal-loving peanut butter fans’ dreams come true with the new Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal. This is a brilliant marriage of peanut butter and chocolate goodness, mixing Reese’s Puffs cereal with a Reese’s Big Cup. It’s two favorite snacks with an overlapping fandom combined as one. If you love this flavor combo, why not amp it up with an even more chocolatey-and-peanut-butter take, and with an exciting combination of textures to boot?
“Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese’s universe, so we made it happen,” says Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s in a press release. “We’re taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese’s Puffs cereal to our Reese’s Big Cup.”
The new Reese's Big Cups Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal will be available nationwide starting in November.
This sounds like a marriage destined for success.
