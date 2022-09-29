Reese’s Stuffs Its Puffs Cereal Into a Big Reese’s Cup

Reese’s has made cereal-loving peanut butter fans’ dreams come true with the new Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal. This is a brilliant marriage of peanut butter and chocolate goodness, mixing Reese’s Puffs cereal with a Reese’s Big Cup. It’s two favorite snacks with an overlapping fandom combined as one. If you love this flavor combo, why not amp it up with an even more chocolatey-and-peanut-butter take, and with an exciting combination of textures to boot?