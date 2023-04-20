Is TikTok’s Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’ As Healthy as It Seems?

Even prior to the ice cream revolution, cottage cheese was having a moment. This curdled milk product is packed with protein and is famous for its fresh, creamy texture. One cup of whole milk cottage cheese (four percent milkfat) contains 220 calories, 10 grams of total fat (six grams of which are saturated), eight grams of carbohydrates and a very impressive 28 grams of protein. Cottage cheese is savory, with salt added as part of the preparation. One cup can contain 700 milligrams of sodium, which is about 30 percent of the recommended daily allotment. For comparison, one cup of premium vanilla ice comes in at 495 calories, 30 grams of total fat (21 grams of which are saturated), 44 grams of carbohydrates, 9 grams of protein and 100 milligrams of sodium.