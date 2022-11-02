Stouffer’s Bloody Mary Mix Is Inspired by Its Famous Lasagna – And the Brand Is Giving It Away for Free

The Bloody Mary has been a brunch classic for some time, but part of the joy of this cocktail is that there’s so many ways to enjoy it. Traditionalists may go for vodka, while others may choose a different spirit. There are also variations as far as how spicy or savory to make it, and even what sort of garnishes to pile atop the cocktail. Everything from grilled cheese to fried chicken is fair game, though many may opt for a simple stalk of celery or toothpick of olives.