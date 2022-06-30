25 Cookout Recipes That'll Easily Feed a Crowd

Food-lovers know that one of the best parts of summer is the opportunity to cook outside. Summer barbecues mean sticky ribs, charred burgers and crisp and refreshing side dishes. Backyard cookouts are better with friends, so we love these big-batch recipes that are meant to feed a crowd. Each one serves 6 or more ― and can easily be doubled or tripled if you’re hosting a bigger gathering. They’re simple, delicious and perfect for family-style feasting. Wondering where to start? No barbecue would be complete without a tray of burgers. These beef sliders are perfect for a party because you can prepare the meat in advance, making entertaining easier.