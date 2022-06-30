25 Cookout Recipes That'll Easily Feed a Crowd
These big-batch recipes are perfect when you're hosting a gathering of family and friends.
Invite Everyone You Know
Food-lovers know that one of the best parts of summer is the opportunity to cook outside. Summer barbecues mean sticky ribs, charred burgers and crisp and refreshing side dishes. Backyard cookouts are better with friends, so we love these big-batch recipes that are meant to feed a crowd. Each one serves 6 or more ― and can easily be doubled or tripled if you’re hosting a bigger gathering. They’re simple, delicious and perfect for family-style feasting. Wondering where to start? No barbecue would be complete without a tray of burgers. These beef sliders are perfect for a party because you can prepare the meat in advance, making entertaining easier.
Get the Recipe: Beef Sliders for a Crowd
Grilled Zucchini with Yummy Lemon Salt
No matter what you’re serving, every barbecue needs a vegetable, and this is one of the simplest recipes we know of. Lemony salt adds a bright, citrus flavor.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Zucchini with Yummy Lemon Salt
Beer-Brined Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue chicken is a summer staple. Make sure to brine it before placing on the grill for extra flavor and super-moist meat.
Get the Recipe: Beer-Brined Barbecue Chicken
Spicy Creamed Corn Crumble
This recipe takes its inspiration from the elote (grilled Mexican street corn). Creamy corn gets topped with crunchy chips for a decadent summer side dish.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Creamed Corn Crumble
Best Barbecue Ribs Ever
These barbecue ribs are a fantastic way to feed a crowd because they can be prepared early and served family-style.
Get the Recipe: Best Barbecue Ribs Ever
Lemon Curd Trifle with Fresh Berries
Homemade lemon curd is the perfect accompaniment to fresh berries and whipped cream. This cool dessert is ideal for hot summer days, because it’s refreshing and easy to whip up.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Curd Trifle with Fresh Berries
Summer Pasta Salad
This classic pasta salad is packed with summer vegetables. It’s a super versatile recipe, so feel free to swap out whatever fresh produce you like best.
Get the Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad
Grilled Thai Curry Beef Roll
In this recipe, flank steak gets rolled with fresh herbs, peanuts and Thai red curry paste. Serve in slices alongside salad or rice noodles.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Thai Curry Beef Roll
Spicy 3-Bean Chili Salad
This 3-bean salad is a super affordable side dish that boasts bold flavors and feeds up to eight people.
Get the Recipe: Spicy 3-Bean Chili Salad
Grilled Oysters with Lemon Dill Butter
Oysters are a summer essential, and grilling them with lemon dill butter adds smoky, rich flavor to the already-fresh appetizer.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Oysters with Lemon Dill Butter
Grilled Chicken Kebabs
In this recipe, chicken thighs get marinated in an herb purée then cooked on the grill. Serve alongside yogurt sauce with scallion purée.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken Kebabs
Peanut S'mores Magic Bars
Want the flavor of s’mores without the hassle of lighting a bonfire? These peanut butter and chocolate treats get baked in the oven then sliced into bars for a convenient, crowd-pleasing dessert.
Get the Recipe: Peanut S'mores Magic Bars
Sweet Potato Salad
Who said potato salad had to be boring? This spin on the traditional recipe features sweet potatoes, chives and orange zest.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Salad
Grilled Chicken with Alabama White Barbecue Sauce
Alabama white barbecue sauce is sweet, creamy, spicy and rich, so it’s delicious on grilled chicken thighs. This simple recipe is a fun way to reinvent traditional barbecue chicken.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Alabama White Barbecue Sauce
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread
Cornbread is a must-have at any barbecue. This savory side is made even more hearty with the addition of jalapeño and cheddar.
Get the Recipe: Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
Easy Baked Beans
For a simple, delicious side dish that requires minimal ingredients, try this easy baked bean recipe.
Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Beans
Giant S'more for a Crowd
Nothing says backyard barbecue like a platter of s’mores. This recipe makes the notoriously messy dish much more convenient, and the larger serving size means it’s the perfect dessert for a summer party.
Get the Recipe: Giant S'more for a Crowd
Grilled Clambake
Clambakes are a fun, messy, and hands-on way to enjoy a summer meal with friends and family. This recipe features kielbasa, corn, fennel, clams and shrimp, all cooked on the grill.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Clambake
Grilled Glazed Ham
Glazed ham is normally reserved for the holidays, but it doesn’t have to be! Searing this ham on the grill takes a winter-centric recipe and instantly makes it feel summery.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Glazed Ham
Grilled Romaine With Blue Cheese-Bacon Vinaigrette
Grilling romaine hearts is an easy way to add smoky flavor to your salad. This one is punched up with bacon and blue cheese vinaigrette.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Romaine With Blue Cheese-Bacon Vinaigrette
Chickpea Salad
This incredibly simple recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Simply combine the chickpeas, onions, peppers, celery and rosemary, then dress with olive oil and vinegar.
Get the Recipe: Chickpea Salad
Grilled Pizza for a Crowd
Making grilled pizza is a fun and interactive way to get your guests involved in the cooking process. Keep it simple with sauce and cheese or get creative with different toppings like kale, mushrooms or figs.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pizza for a Crowd
Grilled Pineapple with Nutella
Looking for an easy dessert that can be ready in under a half hour? Grilled pineapple with Nutella is your answer — the juicy fruit takes on a smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the rich hazelnut spread.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pineapple with Nutella
Sweet and Spicy Apricot BBQ Chicken Thighs
Apricot jam adds a sweet flavor and sticky texture to this chicken thigh recipe.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Apricot BBQ Chicken Thighs
Spicy Lemon Shrimp Skewers
Skewers are a great option for a party, because they can be served as an appetizer, side dish, or over salad for a main. This recipe uses spicy sriracha for extra heat.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Lemon Shrimp Skewers