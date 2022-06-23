50 Cookout Classics Every Labor Day Party Needs
Planning the last big barbecue of the season? These must-have recipes will help you send summer off in the most delicious way possible.
It’s Time to Celebrate
It’s that time of year again. Call your family and friends — and get ready to fire up the grill one more time for an all-out cookout. Although we’re year-round grillers (and will be cooking outdoors well into the fall and winter months), Labor Day is an opportunity to host an extra special get-together. Need a few menu ideas for a crowd? We like to start our barbecue with summer appetizers, move on to meaty mains like ribs or grilled chicken and finish the night with a few good, old-fashioned desserts. We’re not saying ‘goodbye’ to summer — we’re celebrating it! And, while party is sure to look a little different, there are some classics that always deserve a spot on the table, like these versatile burgers. You can load them up with traditional fixings (like American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion) or deck them out with the most-outrageous toppings you can think of. Either way they’ll be delicious — and loved by all!
Get the Recipe: Grilled Cheeseburgers
Corn Salsa
Get the Recipe: Corn Salsa
Foil-Pack Grilled Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings
Marinate your wings in an easy sweet-and-spicy mixture, then grill them in a foil pack for mess-free cooking (you’ll still need napkins for eating, though!).
Get the Recipe: Foil-Pack Grilled Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings
Rainbow Coleslaw
It just wouldn’t be an end-of-summer cookout without a few classics, coleslaw being one of them. Trisha’s version is tangy and crunchy, perfect with whatever you’re grilling up.
Get the Recipe: Rainbow Coleslaw
Turkey Club Kebabs
What’s the one thing you probably haven’t grilled all summer? Turkey. We like turning it into bacon-wrapped kebabs — for sandwiches!
Get the Recipe: Turkey Club Kebabs
Grilled Picnic Corn
This kicked-up, grilled corn tastes great eaten right from the cob (stick a popsicle stick into one end for easier handling!) but it also makes a great salad. Simply cut the corn off the cob after you char it and then toss it with the other ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Picnic Corn
Frozen Sangarita
Get the Recipe: Frozen Sangarita
Sweet and Spicy Apricot BBQ Chicken Thighs
Save the space on your grill for hamburgers and hot dogs — without giving up BBQ chicken. Valerie cooks hers in the oven, while basting it with a sweet-and-spicy, homemade apricot BBQ sauce.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Apricot BBQ Chicken Thighs
Pepperoni Potato Salad
A tasty twist on classic potato salad? Add some Italian flavors! Ree tosses in Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, basil and pepperoni. Yum!
Get the Recipe: Pepperoni Potato Salad
Barbecue Cheeseburgers
Get the Recipe: Barbecue Cheeseburgers
7-Layer Pasta Salad
Get the Recipe: 7-Layer Pasta Salad
Fresh Peach Cake
Get the Recipe: Fresh Peach Cake
Grilled Pesto Pizza with Marinated Mozzarella and Tomatoes
These grilled pizzas are slathered with summery pesto and fresh tomatoes — perfect for your end-of-season cookout.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pesto Pizza with Marinated Mozzarella and Tomatoes
Dijon Chicken Wings
Get the Recipe: Dijon Chicken Wings
Chicken or Turkey Salad Sandwiches
Get the Recipe: Chicken or Turkey Salad Sandwiches
Ranch-Rubbed Pork Ribs
Looking for a simple twist on grilled ribs? Michael Symon uses buttermilk powder and a mix of dried spices from the pantry to give them a Ranch-inspired flavor.
Get the Recipe: Ranch-Rubbed Pork Ribs
Baked Creamed Corn With Red Bell Peppers and Jalapenos
Get the Recipe: Baked Creamed Corn With Red Bell Peppers and Jalapenos
Spicy Lemon Shrimp Skewers
Get the Recipe: Spicy Lemon Shrimp Skewers
Double Patty Veggie Burger
These meatless burgers are ready in a flash, leaving you enough time to make a homemade special sauce for topping them.
Get the Recipe: Double Patty Veggie Burger
Strawberry-Arugula Salad with Sweet Lime Vinaigrette
Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Arugula Salad With Sweet Lime Vinaigrette
Beer Can Chicken with Cola Barbecue Sauce
Get the Recipe: Beer Can Chicken with Cola Barbecue Sauce
Macaroni and Egg Salad
Get the Recipe: Macaroni and Egg Salad
Grilled Rib-Eyes with Peperonata
Michael Symon has the perfect method for grilling steak: sear it over high heat then let it cook to the desired internal doneness over low heat. This keeps the beef nice and juicy.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Rib-Eyes with Peperonata
Anna's Tomato Tart
Late-season tomatoes, which tend to be extra-sweet and juicy, are perfect for Ina’s impressive tarts. She tops a homemade crust with Gruyere and Parmesan cheese, thick tomato slices and fresh pesto.
Get the Recipe: Anna's Tomato Tart
Layered Picnic-in-a-Jar
Get the Recipe: Layered Picnic-in-a-Jar
Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Peach BBQ Sauce
Giada’s secret to great ribs? She brushes the meat with BBQ sauce after roasting, then pops them under the broiler for just a few minutes. The high heat allows the sauce to get extra thick and perfectly sticky.
Get the Recipe: Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Peach BBQ Sauce
Glazed Veggie Skewers
Trisha's sweet-and-savory veggie skewers (glazed with a simple blend of teriyaki sauce and brown sugar) are the perfect complement to grilled steaks, burgers, fish and more.
Get the Recipe: Glazed Veggie Skewers
Fried Chicken
Get the Recipe: Fried Chicken
Fresh Blackberry Crisp
Sometimes it's best to keep it simple. That's why we combine flour, brown sugar and butter to make a sweet, crumbly topping for juicy late-summer blackberries. The perfect summer dessert with just a handful of ingredients!
Get the Recipe: Fresh Blackberry Crisp
Bourbon-Mustard Steak Kebabs
These savory skewers take a bit of time (they need to marinate in the refigerator for 2-6 hours) but they're packed with flavor — and worth the extra bit of effort.
Get the Recipe: Bourbon-Mustard Steak Kebabs
Honeydew and Arugula Salad
Get the Recipe: Honeydew and Arugula Salad
Slow Cooker Beef Brisket
Trisha’s beef brisket is a great multi-purpose dish for a crowd. Serve it as-is with your favorite sides or use it as the filling for a barbecue sandwich.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Brisket
Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers
Molly combines warm spices and creamy yogurt to make an easy marinade for her chicken skewers. Layers of sweet onion and juicy pepper round out her crowd-pleasing kebabs.
Get the Recipe: Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers
Black Bean and Corn Salad
Get the Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salad
Herb-Stuffed Zucchini
Get the Recipe: Herb-Stuffed Zucchini
S'mores Pudding Pie
No campfire needed for Kelsey’s creamy pudding pie. If you don’t have a kitchen torch, place the pie under the broiler until the marshmallows are brown and gooey.
Get the Recipe: S'mores Pudding Pie
American-Style Potato Salad
Get the Recipe: American-Style Potato Salad
Sparkling Raspberry Limeade
Make the raspberry syrup for this limeade up to two days in advance. Just keep it in the refrigerator until the party starts.
Get the Recipe: Sparkling Raspberry Limeade
Zucchini and Goat Cheese Pinwheels
Katie’s pretty pinwheels are deceptively easy. To make them, slice zucchini into very thin sections (use a mandoline if you have one), top with a goat cheese filling and roll ‘em up.
Get the Recipe: Zucchini and Goat Cheese Pinwheels
Vanilla Ice Cream with Peach Syrup
Sweet peaches and sugar make a simple syrup for topping vanilla ice cream.
Get the Recipe: Vanilla Ice Cream with Peach Syrup
Triple B Burgers
Get the Recipe: Triple B Burgers
Turkey Burgers With Orange Mustard Glaze
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers With Orange Mustard Glaze
Nectarine-Tomato Salad
Get the Recipe: Nectarine-Tomato Salad
Foil-Packet Corn
Get the Recipe: Foil-Packet Corn
Ranch Chicken Sandwiches
Get the Recipe: Ranch Chicken Sandwiches
Stuffed Mini Peppers
Whether you're making them as a grab-and-go snack or as a party-ready appetizer, these stuffed peppers are sure to be a hit. Alex stuffs them with creamy goat cheese and toasty pine nuts to give them a touch of decadence.
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Mini Peppers
Grilled Pizzas
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pizzas
Grilled Turkey Sliders with Tomato Jam
Get the Recipe: Grilled Turkey Sliders with Tomato Jam
Grilled Triple-Decker Hot Dog Sandwich
Jeff’s over-the-top dish is like a cross between a sandwich and lasagna. He layers the hot dogs with Cheddar, provolone and salami, then grills the dish until the cheese is melted. Before eating, top with mustard, lettuce, tomato and celery salt.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Triple-Decker Hot Dog Sandwich
Green Tomato and Strawberry Salad
Juicy strawberries and plump green tomatoes infuse this salad with freshness and color.
Get the Recipe: Green Tomato and Strawberry Salad