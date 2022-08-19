15 Appetizers That Are Perfect for a Labor Day Cookout

What sets a holiday bash apart from a regular, any-summer-weekend cookout? The appetizers. Sure, we always start our backyard barbecue with a summery dip or guac and some chips for dipping, but when it comes to Labor Day we really try to up the ante. Deviled eggs, a variety of bruschetta, oysters — heck, even our dips get a serious upgrade when it comes to the last big cookout of the season. Just take Kardea’s recipe, for example. Her easy-to-make dip is loaded with sweet-and-smoky flavor thanks to her secret ingredient: red peppers that she chars on the grill. And, the dippers are elevated as well; colorful grilled veggies stand in for more common options like crackers or tortilla chips. This starter is so delicious, you might just forget about the mains and desserts!