Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Refrigerator Dill Pickles
Trending Recipes
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle- Cilantro Butter
Blackberry-Lime Margaritas
S'mores Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
Currently Obsessed With...
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
Shop
What's New
This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer
Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys
4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+
Prev Recipe Next Recipe
Loading Video...
Fresh Peach Cake
Recipe courtesy of Ina Garten
Recipe courtesy of Ina Garten
Show: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Episode: Going Local

Fresh Peach Cake

Getting reviews...
  • Level: Easy
  • Total: 1 hr 5 min
  • Prep: 15 min
  • Cook: 50 min
  • Yield: 8 servings
Share This Recipe
  • Level: Easy
  • Total: 1 hr 5 min
  • Prep: 15 min
  • Cook: 50 min
  • Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

View Shopping List

Directions

Watch how to make this recipe.
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.
  2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and 1 cup of the sugar for 3 to 5 minutes on medium-high speed, until light and fluffy. With the mixer on low, add the eggs, one at a time, then the sour cream and vanilla, and mix until the batter is smooth. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. With the mixer on low, slowly add the dry ingredients to the batter and mix just until combined. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon.
  3. Spread half of the batter evenly in the pan. Top with half of the peaches, then sprinkle with two-thirds of the sugar mixture. Spread the remaining batter on top, arrange the remaining peaches on top, and sprinkle with the remaining sugar mixture and the pecans.
  4. Bake the cake for 45 to 55 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm or at room temperature.

2010, Barefoot Contessa How Easy Is That?, All Rights Reserved

My Private Notes

Show: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Episode: Going Local

Categories:

Easy Baking Mixer Recipes Cake Fruit Peach Recipes Nut Recipes

More from:

Labor Day

Looking for Something Else?

Quick & Easy Highly Rated Healthy Surprise Me

Fresh Peach Cake

Fresh Peach Cremolata

Fresh Peach Salad

Fresh Peach Bellinis

👩‍🍳 What's Cooking

Our Official List of the Best Desserts

Recipes That Require Very Little Cleanup

Easy Summer Appetizers

What's New

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts

10 Best Lunch Boxes for Elementary School Students

Related Pages