Subway’s Latest Footlong Snacks Are Hot, Toasty and Cheesy

The chain’s $3 “Dippers” are very filling.

June 18, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Subway, long the spot for footlong sandwiches, is continuing its foray into footlong snacks. The chain has just added a trio of new, value-priced, bread-and-cheesy snacks to its menu: Footlong Dippers debut today at Subway locations nationwide.

What’s a Dipper? Funny you should ask. It starts with the same soft, pillowy lavash-style flatbread used in the “signature wraps” Subway introduced in April, and layers on cheese and in some cases meat. Then the whole shebang is rolled up tight and baked until the cheese melts and the bread is hot and toasty.

Available in three varieties — Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese and Double Cheese — each Dipper is served with your choice of one of Subway’s 11 “signature” sauces, including Honey Mustard, Creamy Sriracha and Peppercorn Ranch, making for a total of 33 different Dipper-and-sauce combinations to try.

Chef Paul Fabre, head of culinary at Subway, describes the Dippers, which are rolling out after a successful trial run in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as “highly craveable.”

“This has been part of our long-term menu strategy around snacking,” Fabre tells Food Network. “They’re perfect on the go. They’re convenient. They’re great for snacking — all at a great value.”

The Dippers will join other footlong “Sidekicks” snacks — Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel and Cinnabon Footlong Churro — as a permanent menu item.

“With Dippers, Subway now has a footlong for every eating occasion and every budget,” the brand says in a news release.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Fabre says his favorite combo is the Pepperoni & Cheese Dipper with the Baja Chipotle sauce.

I got an advance taste of all three Dippers with a trio of sauces (Honey Mustard, Peppercorn Ranch and Baja Chipotle). The Dippers really put the emphasis on the flatbread, with the fillings taking kind of a back seat to it. Overall, I enjoyed the Chicken & Cheese Dipper with Baja Chipotle the most. And I for sure agree with Fabre that the Dippers, which are made in restaurants fresh-to-order, are unexpectedly filling. Each Dipper order was almost like a full meal.

“That’s the beauty of this item: It goes great by itself, but it’s also great with a sandwich,” Fabre says. “They’re big, they’re hot, they’re gooey. What’s not to love?”

Related Pages