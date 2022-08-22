Recipes
discovery+

Subway Launches Unlimited Pass for Those of Us Who Can't Get Enough Footlongs

The pass is selling for just $15 a pop and is valid for the month of September.

August 22, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

We’re all about having as much of our favorites as possible, and if we’re going to go hard on our preferred sandwiches – we’d love to get it at a sweet deal. Subway is giving just that to their super fans by launching a new subscription pass that comes with a pretty steep discount on the beloved footlongs.

Subway has launched a limited-edition Footlong Pass. This pass, which is available for 10,000 of the chain’s biggest fans, is good for 50% off Subway footlongs all during the month of September and sell for only $15. That’s right, it’s finally become possible to subscribe to our favorite sandwiches.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

The passes go on sale August 24 on SubwayFootlongPass.com, and are only available for existing MyWay Rewards members. But if previous food subscriptions, from the Olive Garden Pasta Pass to Taco Bell’s Taco Subscription are any indicator of popularity, this is one you’re going to want to act fast on.

Once the pass is available, just log onto the website and purchase your pass. Then, get ready to redeem your savings online or through the app all month long. This pass will pay for itself in just a few days if you are a Subway regular, but the more often you go, the more savings will add up.

Treating ourselves has never felt quite this economically sound.

