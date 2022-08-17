Recipes
discovery+

Snoop Dogg Launches Unexpected New Cereal

Snoop Loopz will get you going in the morning.

August 17, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Cereal

1370931545

Photo by: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When considering starting the day with some inspiration via Snoop, chances are you’re not considering cereal. But it looks like that is about to change.

Snoop Dogg is launching Snoop Loopz, a new gluten-free multi-grain breakfast cereal that is reminiscent of Froot Loops but has “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.”

That description comes from Master P, a business partner of Snoop, who announced the new breakfast option on social media.

The cereal will be released via Broadus Foods (Broadus is Snoop’s real last name), which is a line that includes a whole range of breakfast options, from grits to pancake mix. The brand isn’t just about starting the day with a good meal, but also supporting some great charitable organizations, such as Door of Hope.

According to the brand’s website: “Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.”

Snoop isn’t new to the wine and dine realm. Aside from Broadus, he also has wine, gin and weed releases to his name.

As Snoop’s BFF Martha Stewart just opened her very first restaurant this past weekend, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas, it looks like the duo will have a lot of food-related things to chat about at their next hangout.

While it’s not clear exactly when the cereal will be available, how much it will cost, or where it will be found, we’re really excited to give it a try.

