Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Apparently Raps)

With Snoop Cali Gold, the rap icon says he was aiming for "something cool with that O.G. party vibe."

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
September 15, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of 19 Crimes

Photo courtesy of 19 Crimes

It’s been two years since Snoop Dogg dropped (like it was hot) his first wine in collaboration with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes. In summer 2021, a year after the release of that red blend — Snoop Cali Red — the rap star and 19 Crimes partnered on a second release, Snoop Cali Rosé.

The successful collaborating continues with a third launch, Snoop Cali Gold, which is not only the brands’ first sparkling wine but also what is being touted as “the world’s first rapping wine label” according to a press release.

According to Snoop Cali Gold’s tasting notes, the California wine’s hue is “pale gold with slight hints of green.” Its nose features “floral and citrus notes with a very subtle, toasty/nutty background.”

As for palate, 19 Crimes describes it as “tropical fruit up front with distinct lemon and green apple flavors.” The wine also boasts a “round texture from fruitiness and some residual sugar,” which contributes to a “crisp, long citrus finish.”

But it’s the release’s multi-sensory label that really puts it over the top. Offering a gold-foiled take on the distinctive Snoop x 19 Crimes bottle design, the Snoop Cali Gold label also includes a new web-based Augmented Reality feature that lets you hear Snoop rap his classic Doggystyle album party track “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” To hear the song, use your mobile device to scan a QR code on the back of the bottle and, the brand says, “the Doggfather himself comes to life, ready to get the party poppin.”

Snoop, who was involved in developing the new sparkling wine that carries his name, said he and the 19 Crimes team were aiming for “something cool with that O.G. party vibe.”

“This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!" the music icon says in a press release.

John Wardley, 19 Crimes global vice president, has also expressed enthusiasm. “We couldn't be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali lineup.”

19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Gold

$18
19 Crimes
Buy It

The wine sells for $17.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. It has already sold out (so fast!) on the 19 Crimes website, but you can still find it at retailers. You can also sign up to be notified when 19 Crimes releases a new batch of Snoop Cali Gold.

In the meantime, there’s always gin and juice …

