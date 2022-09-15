Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Apparently Raps)

But it’s the release’s multi-sensory label that really puts it over the top. Offering a gold-foiled take on the distinctive Snoop x 19 Crimes bottle design, the Snoop Cali Gold label also includes a new web-based Augmented Reality feature that lets you hear Snoop rap his classic Doggystyle album party track “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” To hear the song, use your mobile device to scan a QR code on the back of the bottle and, the brand says, “the Doggfather himself comes to life, ready to get the party poppin.”