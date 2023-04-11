Fortnum & Mason Launches New Collection In Celebration of Coronation of King Charles III
The limited-edition pieces are perfect for a watching party.
King Charles will have his ceremonial coronation in May and preparations are already being made, from invitations to surrounding events. Much like with jubilees and royal weddings, there’ll also be celebratory teas and viewing parties, and that requires some ingredients and decor to set the theme.
Just in time for all the pomp, Fortnum & Mason, known to be one of the poshest shopping spots in London, is paying tribute to its roots by creating a collection in honor of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.
This collection runs the gamut of all sorts of memorabilia. Any royal watcher will want to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime moment in history, with things like teaware, tins and more. The pieces were designed by artists Lucy Morrish and Jethro Buck, and inspired by the storied royal history.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of our Coronation collection, a range that reflects His Majesty’s dedicated passion for the environment and his utmost respect for the Commonwealth’s exciting evolution,” says Fortnum & Mason’s CEO, Tom Athron. “Our team at Fortnum & Mason has considered every fine detail to make this commemorative collection one that our discerning customers will appreciate and treasure, from the Wiltshire bees who make our honey in the Queen Consort’s Garden, to the intricate detailing of the hand-embossed pewter tins that hold our English Rose Sweets.”
The collection includes limited-edition plates, cups and tins as well as sweets and treats perfect for a coronation-watching party. There’s even a giant chocolate coin and a cool musical box that plays ‘God Save The King’ – which just happens to be filled with biscuits. There’ll also be high-end teas and coffees, which will be very appreciated by those of us watching the coronation stateside – it’ll be a rather early morning. This includes Coronation Pineapple and Coconut Infusion Tea Tin, Coronation Blend Ground Coffee Tin and a Coronation Organic Darjeeling Tea Tin, as well as fruit cakes and preserves that are poised for a celebratory afternoon tea.
The full collection will be available beginning April 11 at Fortnum & Mason and at fortnumandmason.com.
Related Content: