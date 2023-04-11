Fortnum & Mason Launches New Collection In Celebration of Coronation of King Charles III

The collection includes limited-edition plates, cups and tins as well as sweets and treats perfect for a coronation-watching party. There’s even a giant chocolate coin and a cool musical box that plays ‘God Save The King’ – which just happens to be filled with biscuits. There’ll also be high-end teas and coffees, which will be very appreciated by those of us watching the coronation stateside – it’ll be a rather early morning. This includes Coronation Pineapple and Coconut Infusion Tea Tin, Coronation Blend Ground Coffee Tin and a Coronation Organic Darjeeling Tea Tin, as well as fruit cakes and preserves that are poised for a celebratory afternoon tea.