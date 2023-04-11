Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Classic 100 Foccia process
The Best Focaccia
Trending Recipes
Crispy Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Katie Lee makes Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner
Molly Yeh's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting, as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 3.
Molly's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype
Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’
Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend
Currently Obsessed With...
Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’
Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles
Shop
What's New
Shot of school lunchboxes with various healthy nutritious meals on stone background, Top view, flat lay
5 Best Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch
The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers
7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen
Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off
10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Fortnum & Mason Launches New Collection In Celebration of Coronation of King Charles III

The limited-edition pieces are perfect for a watching party.

April 11, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

Photo courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

King Charles will have his ceremonial coronation in May and preparations are already being made, from invitations to surrounding events. Much like with jubilees and royal weddings, there’ll also be celebratory teas and viewing parties, and that requires some ingredients and decor to set the theme.

Just in time for all the pomp, Fortnum & Mason, known to be one of the poshest shopping spots in London, is paying tribute to its roots by creating a collection in honor of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

This collection runs the gamut of all sorts of memorabilia. Any royal watcher will want to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime moment in history, with things like teaware, tins and more. The pieces were designed by artists Lucy Morrish and Jethro Buck, and inspired by the storied royal history.

Photo by: David Goymer/Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

David Goymer/Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our Coronation collection, a range that reflects His Majesty’s dedicated passion for the environment and his utmost respect for the Commonwealth’s exciting evolution,” says Fortnum & Mason’s CEO, Tom Athron. “Our team at Fortnum & Mason has considered every fine detail to make this commemorative collection one that our discerning customers will appreciate and treasure, from the Wiltshire bees who make our honey in the Queen Consort’s Garden, to the intricate detailing of the hand-embossed pewter tins that hold our English Rose Sweets.”

The collection includes limited-edition plates, cups and tins as well as sweets and treats perfect for a coronation-watching party. There’s even a giant chocolate coin and a cool musical box that plays ‘God Save The King’ – which just happens to be filled with biscuits. There’ll also be high-end teas and coffees, which will be very appreciated by those of us watching the coronation stateside – it’ll be a rather early morning. This includes Coronation Pineapple and Coconut Infusion Tea Tin, Coronation Blend Ground Coffee Tin and a Coronation Organic Darjeeling Tea Tin, as well as fruit cakes and preserves that are poised for a celebratory afternoon tea.

The full collection will be available beginning April 11 at Fortnum & Mason and at fortnumandmason.com.

Related Content:

7 Expert Tips for Making Really Good Mocktails

Bonne Maman Branches Out from Fruit Preserves with New Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

5 Best Stovetop and Electric Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Doritos Launches New Tangy Tamarind Flavor

A common ingredient in Hispanic and South Asian cuisines, tamarind is about to bring bold flavor to the American snack staple.

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Chipotle Launches New Smoked Brisket That Took Two Years to Perfect

The new protein option is currently available in the U.S. and Canada.

Coca-Cola Launches New ‘Starlight’ Flavor, And It Tastes Like Space Candy

The new flavor is inspired by space. (Whatever that means.)

Are Burger King’s New Ghost Pepper Nuggets Even That Spicy?

Here’s what the internet had to say.

Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries

New 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries made their debut the same day the Enchirito returned.

Starbucks Launches a New Fall Drink Called Apple Crisp Macchiato: Here’s What It Tastes Like

The hot and iced versions are really different.

Boston Market Launches a New Kind of Chicken Nugget

Its signature rotisserie chicken is going bite-sized.

Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Collection That Tastes Just Like 2021

The ice cream shop is topping off the year with flavors inspired by some of the year’s most memorable moments.

Subway Launches New Trio of Soups

And a $1-off weekend deal to encourage customers to try them all October long.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

5 Best Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch Apr 11, 2023

By: Carlos Olaechea

The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers Apr 11, 2023

By: Daryl Beyers

7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen Apr 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off Apr 5, 2023

By: Allison Russo

10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between Apr 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 10, 2023

By: John deBary

10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever Apr 7, 2023

By: Brooke Hill and Morayo Ogunbayo

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Apr 7, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Ooni's New Indoor, Electric Pizza Oven Mar 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Apr 7, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Two Brand-New Colors Mar 28, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Milk Frothers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Best Meal Prep Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That are Less Than $10 Apr 5, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

14 Ramadan Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 2, 2023

By: Shadi Hasanzadenemati

This Lenox Sale Is Perfect for Your Easter Tablescape Mar 23, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Over-the-Sink Colander Is a Small Kitchen Must-Have Mar 31, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

8 Best Stemless Wine Glasses, According to a Sommelier Apr 4, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend Mar 23, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Apr 3, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

8 Expert-Recommended Matcha Powders Mar 22, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

15 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 21, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Record-Breaking Tequila Mar 23, 2023

By: John deBary

9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked Mar 17, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Mortar and Pestles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Ladles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen