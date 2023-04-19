Recipes
The British Royal Family Shares Recipe for Coronation Quiche

King Charles’ coronation is expected to begin the morning of May 6.

April 19, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

83682624

Photo by: Pool/Getty Images

Pool/Getty Images

The British royals have brought us all sorts of celebratory foods and recipes over the years — from Coronation Chicken, the dish served at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation luncheon in 1953, to the Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle that was selected as the Platinum Jubilee Pudding and enjoyed at last year’s festivities marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Now the royal family is bringing us another recipe it is hoping people all over England and beyond will make at their celebratory “Coronation Big Lunches” over the weekend of King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6 — and presumably for generations to come.

Cue the royal trumpets for … Coronation Quiche, featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.

Following tradition, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have shared a recipe for the dish.

And following modern tradition, they did so on social media — complete with a jazzy video showing a chef whipping it up, with step-by-step instructions.

“The Coronation Big Lunch aims to brings neighbors and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun,” the royal website explains. “Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados.”

The Coronation Quiche dish is “easily adapted to different tastes and preferences” and “encourages you to get involved with the #CoronationBigLunch,” the royals say in a captioned Twitter post linking to the recipe.

You can find the complete recipe here — and a downloadable (eminently printable) version here.

You’ll need a 20-centimeter flan tin to make one quiche, which will serve six.

Officially described as “a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavors of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon,” it’s suitable for eating hot or cold. The recipe notes that the quiche pairs well with a “big green salad and boiled new potatoes” and is “perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”

Or, if you’re in the U.S. and getting up early to watch the coronation service, which is expected to begin at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. (or 6 a.m. ET), a Coronation Big Breakfast.

