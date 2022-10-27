How Do You Recycle All Those Halloween Candy Wrappers? Mars Is Offering a Solution

So how can you get your hands on one of these free recycling bags so you can anticipate feeling virtuous even as you scarf down a bazillion bite-size chocolate bars? The first drop of Trick or Trash bags made available online in early October sold out in just one day. A second drop, earlier this week, sold out in less than an hour. But fear not! A Mars Wrigley spokesperson tells Food Network the company is readying another batch of bags to drop on Thursday, October 27. Yup … sweet!