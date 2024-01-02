We Can’t Stop Thinking About Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Giggling About a Cat Bar

Just how intermixed the cat and cafe portions are allowed to be varies by the country or city’s local health code and licensing laws. In New York City, for example, the health department requires that not only do the staff of the food side of the establishment not be able to intermingle with the pet-themed areas of the business (and vice versa), the food-service portion and the animal-focused portion must have two separate addresses and only be accessible by first exiting one completely outside before entering the other. Hence the locations of the aforementioned Meow Parlour and its partner bakery Macaron Parlour at 46 and 44 Hester Street, respectively.