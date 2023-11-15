This Is the Top Trending Food Name People Are Giving Their Dogs

The reason trends might be more important to look at than hard numbers is that, by and large, the top picks for pet names don’t change all that much. Take, for example, the fact that this year’s top new overall male dog name, Charlie, has been coming in second for over a decade to Max, which hasn’t gone anywhere, as it now holds the number two spot. For female dogs, Luna has been topping the list for years, and if you’ve spent any amount of time at a dog park, you probably know a Luna or two. (Luna also happens to take the top spot as the overall most popular cat name.)