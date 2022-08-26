The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week
Save on all three 12-inch models!
Ooni makes some of the best at-home pizza ovens on the market. In fact, one of their models was the first-ever home pizza oven to be recommended by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), the international authority on Neapolitan pizza. So, you can rest assured that the pizza you make at home will be delicious.
Ooni's pizza ovens are definitely an investment, so we're excited that the brand's Pre-Labor Day sale is here for the weekend. You'll have until Monday, August 29, to save 20% on Ooni's three, 12-inch ovens. Whether you're shopping for yourself or need a wow-worthy gift for an aspiring pizzaiolo, don't miss this sale.
If you prefer a wood-fired option, turn to the Fyra. We love this 12-inch model because it's so easy to transport — bring it with you when you're camping, tailgating or heading to a potluck. At less than $300, this is Ooni's most affordable oven, so snag it while it's in stock for yourself or a fellow pizza lover.
If you don't want to commit to gas-only or wood-only, the Karu is the best of both worlds, and it's a smaller version of the AVPN-certified oven we mentioned earlier. You can use this oven with wood, charcoal, or gas. If you want to use gas, you'll just need to purchase Ooni's Gas Burner attachment.
If you're looking for a pizza oven with easy temperature control, the gas-fueled Koda is a great option. This model fits a 12-inch pizza, and since it weighs roughly 20 pounds, it can be easily transported around your backyard. This oven reaches 950 degrees F in just 15 minutes and can cook your pizza in 60 seconds — it's a no-brainer for easy, quick and delicious at-home pizza.
