Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Pan Fried Pork Chops
Trending Recipes
Classic 100 Pancakes
The Best Buttermilk Pancakes
Description: Ina Garten's Salmon Cakes.
Salmon Cakes
Trish Yearwood's Chicken Broccoli Casserole for the Nashville Memories episode Trisha's Southern Kitchen, as seen on Food Network.
Chicken Broccoli Casserole
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Mushroom Mapo Tofu.
Mushroom Mapo Tofu
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update
11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
Everything You Need to Know About Carrie’s Michelin Chef Dinner in “And Just Like That”
Currently Obsessed With...
Trader Joe’s Issues Its Fifth Recall In Four Weeks
Dunkin’ Is Putting Booze In Its Iced Coffees + Teas
Shop
What's New
12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door
34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food
7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen
11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

KFC’s Beloved Hot & Spicy Wings Finally Make Their Way to the U.S.

The bold flavor is a fan favorite around the globe – from Trinidad & Tobago to Australia and beyond.

September 08, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken

Football season is now upon us, and that means tailgating and snacking in front of the television on game night. Game eats are all about the packing on the flavor, and what could possibly be better than a snack that is both crispy and spicy?

For anyone craving those flavor notes, there’s nothing like a great batch of wings. Just in time for the season, KFC’s new Hot & Spicy Wings will be available starting Sunday, September 10, for a limited time. The wings are spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC’s signature Extra Crispy breading. The result is a spicy wing with an undeniable crunch appeal.

“We’re coming in HOT (and spicy) this football season with a truly unmatched deal,” says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. in a statement to media.

These hot and spicy flavor notes are new to the U.S., but not KFC fans in Trinidad & Tobago, as well as across Europe, Asia, South Africa and Australia. The MVP flavor is “globally beloved” – and it’s about time they made their way here!

KFC’s Hot & Spicy Wings will come in a serving of eight for $4.99, and if ordering in for game night, you can get free delivery from KFC via orders placed on KFC.com and the KFC app on Thursdays. This deal is not available on third-party delivery apps.

Now the only thing left is deciding what to pair with these spicy wings … guacamole, nachos, a fun dip? We’re coming on the side of all of the above in this case. Football season is serious business!

Related Content:

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update

Next Up

It’s About Dang Time – KFC Launches Chicken Nuggets

The launch is being tested at select locations.

KFC Is Planning a Fancy 11-Course Tasting Menu

Reservations are now being accepted for seatings next month in Australia — and wine pairings are included.

KFC Brings Back Its Mind-Boggling Bunless Chicken Sandwich, The Double Down

People have been clamoring for its return after its decade-long absence.

Subway Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Footlong Pass

The sweet subscription deal sold out in a mere six hours the last time it dropped.

Subway Footlong Passes Sell Out in Only Six Hours

But even if you weren’t among the lucky 10,000 people to score a monthlong sandwich subscription, the chain says there’s hope.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

Wendy’s Chili Now Comes in a Can

So you can eat it at home as well as in restaurants.

How Teachers and Nurses Can Get a Free Subway Sandwich This Week

A free sandwich is a great way to show appreciation.

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

If You Don’t Already Know About These Chain Restaurant Hacks, You Should

Make your orders that much better.

On TV

8am | 7c
8:30am | 7:30c
9am | 8c
9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Sep 5, 2023

By: Margaret Wong and Patty Lee

We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take Sep 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

10 Best Flatware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Sales for 2023 Sep 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Food Network Magazine’s Latest Cookbook Is All About Pizza Aug 23, 2023

By: Sabrina Choudhary

11 Best Flavored Nut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Martini Glasses, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 18, 2023

By: John deBary

How to Use All the Functions On Your Air Fryer Aug 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Countertop Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Internet-Famous Always Pan Just Got a Huge Update Aug 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from CNN Underscored's 2023 Deals Fest Aug 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Meat Tenderizers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Springform Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Whiskey Decanters, According to a Spirits Expert Aug 11, 2023

By: John deBary

The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults Aug 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen