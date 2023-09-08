KFC’s Beloved Hot & Spicy Wings Finally Make Their Way to the U.S.
The bold flavor is a fan favorite around the globe – from Trinidad & Tobago to Australia and beyond.
Football season is now upon us, and that means tailgating and snacking in front of the television on game night. Game eats are all about the packing on the flavor, and what could possibly be better than a snack that is both crispy and spicy?
For anyone craving those flavor notes, there’s nothing like a great batch of wings. Just in time for the season, KFC’s new Hot & Spicy Wings will be available starting Sunday, September 10, for a limited time. The wings are spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC’s signature Extra Crispy breading. The result is a spicy wing with an undeniable crunch appeal.
“We’re coming in HOT (and spicy) this football season with a truly unmatched deal,” says Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. in a statement to media.
These hot and spicy flavor notes are new to the U.S., but not KFC fans in Trinidad & Tobago, as well as across Europe, Asia, South Africa and Australia. The MVP flavor is “globally beloved” – and it’s about time they made their way here!
KFC’s Hot & Spicy Wings will come in a serving of eight for $4.99, and if ordering in for game night, you can get free delivery from KFC via orders placed on KFC.com and the KFC app on Thursdays. This deal is not available on third-party delivery apps.
Now the only thing left is deciding what to pair with these spicy wings … guacamole, nachos, a fun dip? We’re coming on the side of all of the above in this case. Football season is serious business!
