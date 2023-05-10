How Teachers and Nurses Can Get a Free Subway Sandwich This Week
A free sandwich is a great way to show appreciation.
Nurses and teachers deserve our gratitude, especially after all they’ve done to meet the challenges of recent years. And while clapping (for nurses) and apples (for teachers) are nice, you could argue that a sandwich may be an even better token of appreciation. Because who doesn’t enjoy a nice sandwich?
So, in this week of double official appreciation — this year, National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week happen to overlap — Subway is offering a special giveaway for those in both critical professions. Through Friday, May 12, Subway is offering 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches through a new program, Subway Serves.
In order to get a free sub, nurses and teachers can visit SubwayServes.com every day this week through Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET. The first 2,000 nurses and teachers to log in and request a free sandwich will be given an electronic gift card with which they can purchase a Subway Series footlong sandwich of their choosing.
If you are not among the first 2,000 on a particular day this week, don’t despair. You can just return to SubwayServes.com the next day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET and try again.
Of course, nurses and teachers will have more Subway Series sandwiches to choose from following the chain’s announcement last week that it is expanding the sandwich offerings on its easy-to-order Subway Series menu.
Teachers, nurses: Pickleball Clubs and Teriyaki Blitzes all around!
