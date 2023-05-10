Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Katsu Sando
Katsu Sando
Trending Recipes
Creamy Lemon Chicken
Lo Mein Noodles
Molly Yeh's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting, as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 3.
Molly's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting
Pizza Stone Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Is TikTok’s Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’ As Healthy as It Seems?
Currently Obsessed With...
Panda Express and Cult-Favorite Fly By Jing Join Forces On New Menu Item
Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu
Shop
What's New
7 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
How to Create a Wedding Registry on Etsy
7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Rice Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
How I Got My Whole Family (Even My Dog) to Stay More Hydrated
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

How Teachers and Nurses Can Get a Free Subway Sandwich This Week

A free sandwich is a great way to show appreciation.

May 10, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Subway celebrates nurses and teachers

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Nurses and teachers deserve our gratitude, especially after all they’ve done to meet the challenges of recent years. And while clapping (for nurses) and apples (for teachers) are nice, you could argue that a sandwich may be an even better token of appreciation. Because who doesn’t enjoy a nice sandwich?

So, in this week of double official appreciation — this year, National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week happen to overlap — Subway is offering a special giveaway for those in both critical professions. Through Friday, May 12, Subway is offering 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches through a new program, Subway Serves.

In order to get a free sub, nurses and teachers can visit SubwayServes.com every day this week through Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET. The first 2,000 nurses and teachers to log in and request a free sandwich will be given an electronic gift card with which they can purchase a Subway Series footlong sandwich of their choosing.

If you are not among the first 2,000 on a particular day this week, don’t despair. You can just return to SubwayServes.com the next day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET and try again.

Of course, nurses and teachers will have more Subway Series sandwiches to choose from following the chain’s announcement last week that it is expanding the sandwich offerings on its easy-to-order Subway Series menu.

Teachers, nurses: Pickleball Clubs and Teriyaki Blitzes all around!

Related Content:

Why Did Someone Dump 500 Pounds of Pasta in New Jersey?

If You Don’t Know What To Do With Tofu, Just Go to Fong On and Eat Tofu Pudding

How I Got My Whole Family (Even My Dog) to Stay More Hydrated

Next Up

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

First Responders Can Get a Free Doughnut and Coffee at Krispy Kreme This Friday

October 28 is National First Responders Day. It’s a sweet way to show appreciation for all these folks do.

Subway Launches Unlimited Pass for Those of Us Who Can't Get Enough Footlongs

The pass is selling for just $15 a pop and is valid for the month of September.

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

Subway Rolls Out Sandwich Vending Machines That You Can Talk To

Ask the interactive 'smart fridges' anything about the sandwiches.

This Key Tag Entitles You to a Free Wendy’s Frosty Every Day in 2023

There are three ways to get one.

Wendy’s Chili Now Comes in a Can

So you can eat it at home as well as in restaurants.

Popeyes Attempts to Make Lightning Strike Twice with New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Will the new chicken sandwich iteration spark the frenzy of the first?

Popeyes Offers a Chicken Sandwich BOGO Deal for Holiday Bargain Shoppers

You have a choice of Classic, Spicy or Blackened Chicken Sandwiches.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

7 Best Blenders for Smoothies, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

How to Create a Wedding Registry on Etsy May 10, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Rice Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

How I Got My Whole Family (Even My Dog) to Stay More Hydrated May 10, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

23 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen May 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door May 9, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

Ooni’s Pizza Ovens Are $50 Off — Just in Time for Summer May 9, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Grill Cleaners, According to a Grilling Expert May 8, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

Best Microwave Rice, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

19 Clever Gifts the Beer Lovers in Your Life Will Love May 8, 2023

By: Tara Nurin

Can’t Get Your Hands on a Stanley Tumbler? These Are the Best Alternatives May 4, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

5 Best Crepe Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 9, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

50+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen May 5, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

18 Best Store-Bought Road-Trip Snacks May 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Molly Baz Is Launching a Kitchen Collection with Crate & Barrel May 4, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

28 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers May 5, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

50 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers May 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

We Tried the New Version of the Best-Selling Always Pan May 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Instant Ramens, According to Food Network Staffers May 2, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Apr 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers May 1, 2023

By: Regina Ragone and T.K. Brady

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 11 Best Cold Brew Coffees, Tested by Food Network Apr 28, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Good and Gather Groceries We've Tried at Target Apr 24, 2023

By: Casey Clark

21 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers May 4, 2023

By: Samantha Lande