If You Don’t Know What To Do With Tofu, Just Go to Fong on and Eat Tofu Pudding

At its heyday, Fong On went through 2,400 pounds of soybeans a day. Now, it’s just 150 pounds, but that’s by design. As he made plans to restart Fong On, Eng realized that he couldn’t scale up like large tofu factories. Rather than attempt to make everything Fong On had once sold — over the years, the menu had expanded to include rice rolls, noodles and other items — Eng focuses on what the business was best known for: fresh, high-quality soy products and bok tong gou a.k.a. bouncy glutinous rice cakes. What sets Fong On’s apart is its minimal ingredients and, for its soy milk, a double grind system that produces the cleanest, best-tasting drink.