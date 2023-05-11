How Do You Know If Your Tofu Has Gone Bad?

Packages of tofu have a “use by” or “best by” date that reflects when you’ll get the best quality. This is a date put on the package by the manufacturer and doesn’t indicate a food safety date, but just the quality of the food. When tofu is sealed in a package, it should always be refrigerated and ideally used by this date. You can, however, cook and eat it after this date has passed. You can also freeze tofu by draining the excess water and wrapping it well before placing in the freezer.