How Do You Know If Your Tofu Has Gone Bad?

Check for these signs of spoilage.

May 11, 2023
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Tofu Recipes

Photo by: Floortje/Getty Images

Floortje/Getty Images

You probably know that meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other such animal protein foods can spoil. Signs of spoilage include a bad odor, stickiness of the meats or discoloration. However, you don’t often hear about plant-based foods, like tofu, going bad — but it can happen! Below you’ll find information on what the “use by” date means on your block of tofu and how you can tell if tofu has gone bad.

What Is Tofu?

Tofu is made by curdling soy milk with a coagulant, like calcium sulfate or nigari (naturally found in ocean water). It is then pressed and the firmness depends on the amount of liquid that is extracted. Tofu has a bland, nutty flavor and is easy to season as it tends to absorb the flavors you combine it with.

Types of tofu include firm or extra-firm tofu which holds up well in recipes where you want it to maintain its form, like in a stir-fry. Soft tofu is used in recipes like tofu stew, tofu scrambles and puddings. Silken tofu is made by a slightly different process where it ends up as a custard-like product. Use silken tofu in pureed dishes like smoothies and dips.

What’s the Shelf Life of Tofu?

Packages of tofu have a “use by” or “best by” date that reflects when you’ll get the best quality. This is a date put on the package by the manufacturer and doesn’t indicate a food safety date, but just the quality of the food. When tofu is sealed in a package, it should always be refrigerated and ideally used by this date. You can, however, cook and eat it after this date has passed. You can also freeze tofu by draining the excess water and wrapping it well before placing in the freezer.

Once you open the package of tofu, any remaining uncooked tofu can be stored in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below for up to four days. Tofu should be handled like any potentially hazardous food like meat, chicken or fish. This means you should wash your hands before handling it and avoid cross-contamination with other foods.

What Are Signs That Tofu Has Gone Bad?

Tofu is considered a high-risk food as it is an ideal breeding ground for pathogenic microorganisms, like bacteria, to grow. Eating contaminated tofu can potentially make you sick.

Use all your senses to tell if a food has gone bad by looking, touching and smelling the tofu. Spoiled tofu tends to have a darker color of tan or even brown. Mold may form on the surface or you may see discoloration. Tofu that has gone bad also tends to be slimy and have a sour or rotten odor – fresh tofu has no odor. If you find any of these signs of spoilage, toss the tofu.

Bottom Line: Even though tofu is a plant-based food, it can still spoil and should be handled with care. If you’re not sure if your tofu has spoiled, as the old adage goes, “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Pressing Your Tofu

If You Don’t Know What To Do With Tofu, Just Go to Fong On and Eat Tofu Pudding

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

