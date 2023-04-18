Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Pressing Your Tofu

Contrary to popular belief, pressing tofu really isn’t necessary at all. In fact, it’s better not to press it. Needless to say, soft tofu should never be pressed because it has the texture of a custard and will likely disintegrate if you put too much weight on it. It’s important to be gentle with a soft tofu dish (like mapo tofu or sundubu jjigae) or else you’ll just get curds. And if tofu is vacuumed packed or firm already, you definitely don’t need to press it. Here’s why: moisture in tofu is a good thing. Tofu is over 80% water, and that moisture is what makes it such a succulent, juicy source of protein. Pressing it can make the tofu unnecessarily dry and strip it of its intended texture.