Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Pressing Your Tofu

Next time, save yourself 20 minutes. An expert in Chinese cuisine explains why.

By: Clarissa Wei

Asian Chinese Recipes Tofu Recipes
Piece of fresh raw organic tofu and slices on a cutting board close up

Piece of fresh raw organic tofu and slices on a cutting board close up

Photo by: PicturePartners/Getty Images

PicturePartners/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, pressing tofu really isn’t necessary at all. In fact, it’s better not to press it. Needless to say, soft tofu should never be pressed because it has the texture of a custard and will likely disintegrate if you put too much weight on it. It’s important to be gentle with a soft tofu dish (like mapo tofu or sundubu jjigae) or else you’ll just get curds. And if tofu is vacuumed packed or firm already, you definitely don’t need to press it. Here’s why: moisture in tofu is a good thing. Tofu is over 80% water, and that moisture is what makes it such a succulent, juicy source of protein. Pressing it can make the tofu unnecessarily dry and strip it of its intended texture.

The only instance in which pressing could possibly be helpful? If your recipe calls for extra firm tofu and you only have medium-firm on hand. In this instance, pressing medium-firm tofu will transform it into extra-firm tofu.

Vegan fried teriyaki tofu with scallions and sesame seeds in bamboo bowl. Asian cuisine food

1305941420

Vegan fried teriyaki tofu with scallions and sesame seeds in bamboo bowl. Asian cuisine food

Photo by: Arx0nt/Getty Images

Arx0nt/Getty Images

Better Alternatives to Pressing

Of course, working with a dripping wet piece of tofu when you’re trying to achieve a crisp exterior or a nice balanced stir-fry is difficult. For most preparations, the key is to just get the outside dry. When the outside is dry and the inside is still moist, it creates a delightful contrast of textures. The finished tofu will be both crunchy yet soft.

Blot it dry: Say you’re making a tofu stir-fry with medium firm or firm blocks of tofu and want to sear it for a crisp crust. Get the oil in your wok or skillet really hot, cut the tofu into pieces and blot the pieces dry on all sides with a paper towel right before adding it into the oil. Turn the tofu over carefully with a spatula. Once all the sides are crispy, add in your sauces and aromatics. Flip carefully so that you don’t break the tofu.

Coat it: If you’re deep-frying tofu, blotting it might not be good enough. Too much moisture will cause the oil to splutter and fly around. A foolproof way to keep tofu dry is to coat it in flour or starch before plunging it into a deep-fryer or air-fryer. This works for any type of tofu.

Freeze It: If you’re craving something a bit more firm all-around and aren’t into having a soft and creamy interior, try freezing a whole block of tofu. When it’s thawed, the finished tofu has a spongy porous texture that soaks up moisture.

Buy Extra Firm: For grilling or baking, just buy extra firm tofu. Extra firm tofu is tofu that has already been pressed so that it’s dense and packed together. You can blot it dry or just leave it out to drain on a layer of paper towels before using. Pressing it again isn’t necessary at all.

Related Links:

32 Tofu Recipes Everyone Will Devour

60 Chinese Recipes Everyone Should Know How to Make

17 Recipes for Making Dim Sum at Home

Next Up

Can You Freeze Tofu?

An expert on Chinese cuisine weighs in.

Why I Chose to Have a Chinese Tea Ceremony at My Wedding

Something as simple as a cup of tea can bring two families together.

What Is Moo Goo Gai Pan?

Everything you’ve always wondered, from what is in moo goo gai pan to how to make it.

This Year for Dragon Boat Festival, I Was Determined to Learn How to Make Joong

As my mother-in-law taught me how to wrap and tie the dumplings, I couldn’t help but reflect on how important family recipes are.

What Is Hoisin Sauce?

A Chinese cooking expert shares everything you need to know about this staple condiment.

What Is MSG? A Deep Dive Into What It Is, How to Use It and Misconceptions

As its flavor sits on your tongue, it grows and blossoms. It looks like snowflakes. Learn more about this magical ingredient from an expert in Chinese cuisine.

What Is Tamari?

Everything you need to know about soy sauce’s gluten-free cousin.

What is the Difference Between Chow Mein and Lo Mein?

The difference comes down to the way the noodles are cooked.

Calvin Eng Ran Away from Cantonese Food – And Then Made It His Own

When you’re a minority in America, how do you keep the food of your heritage alive? Perhaps, the answer lies in a new Brooklyn hotspot, Bonnie’s.

What Is Kung Pao Chicken?

Everything you’ve always wanted to know about the Chinese-American dish.

