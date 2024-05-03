7 Restaurant Freebies and Deals for the Teachers in Your Life

Sonic Drive-In: Starting May 6 and extending all the way through May 20, Sonic Drive-In is honoring both teachers and the 15th anniversary of its Limeades for Learning program, through which a portion of every drink, slush and shake sale is donated to support local public schools. Teachers who are enrolled in Sonic’s free Teachers’ Circle Rewards program can nab two weeks of deals and freebies, including Buy one Sonic Blast, Get One Free; Buy One Entree, Get One Free; a Free Sonic Cheeseburger with Any Purchase; a Free Large Drink or Slush with Any Purchase; and a Free Small Side with Any Entree.