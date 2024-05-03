Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Spring Ad Hoc, Spring, Vegetable Alfredo, as seen on Food Network.
Spring Vegetable Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresas con Crema
Strawberry Margarita Bites
Classic 100 Bacon Cheeseburger
The Best Bacon Cheeseburger
Jamaican Pork Patty
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Zero Sugar’ Ginger Ale Recalled Because It’s Full of Sugar
Barbecue Sauce Gets the Barbie Treatment
Purple Honey Is Real, and It Only Comes From One Place on Earth
Currently Obsessed With...
I Tried Cup Noodles’ Most Mind-Boggling Flavor to Date
The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave
Shop
What's New
4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Fire Pits Under $500
35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks
The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million

7 Restaurant Freebies and Deals for the Teachers in Your Life

Teacher Appreciation Week falls on May 6 through 10 this year.

May 03, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

1457744422

Photo by: kali9/Getty Images

kali9/Getty Images

An apple may be the archetypal way to show a teacher your appreciation. But Teacher Appreciation Week, generally celebrated the first Monday through Friday in May, and this year May 6 through May 10 — brings all sorts of other ways for educators to feel recognized and rewarded for their work.

Many restaurants are offering deals and freebies to mark Teacher Appreciation Week 2024. (Some are also extending deals and freebies to nurses for National Nurses Day, which also falls on May 6, 2024.) Here are a few you or the teachers in your life will want to learn about:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Sonic Drive-In

Photo courtesy of Sonic Drive-In

Applebee’s: Teachers (and nurses) with a valid ID can enjoy 15 percent off their meals at select locations from May 6 through May 10. Restrictions may apply so you’re advised to check with your local restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings: From May 6 to May 12, teachers, school staff and nurses with valid IDs will receive 20 percent off their dine-in, call-in or walk-in orders. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 20 percent off for nurses, teachers and school staff with valid IDs.

Noodles & Company: In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the fast-casual chain is offering parents, school administrators and educators $15 off catering orders over $100 to all Noodles Rewards members. The deal extends now through May 17 can be redeemed by using the code THANKSTEACHERS during checkout. The offer “serves as a delicious way to express appreciation to the extraordinary educators who make a difference every day by arranging a special [catered] lunch,” the brand says in a press release.

Potbelly: Potbelly Sandwich Works is offering both teachers and nurses who present their ID a free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée. The offer applies to every entrée ordered in a single transaction and is available in-store only from Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12.

Sonic Drive-In: Starting May 6 and extending all the way through May 20, Sonic Drive-In is honoring both teachers and the 15th anniversary of its Limeades for Learning program, through which a portion of every drink, slush and shake sale is donated to support local public schools. Teachers who are enrolled in Sonic’s free Teachers’ Circle Rewards program can nab two weeks of deals and freebies, including Buy one Sonic Blast, Get One Free; Buy One Entree, Get One Free; a Free Sonic Cheeseburger with Any Purchase; a Free Large Drink or Slush with Any Purchase; and a Free Small Side with Any Entree.

TGI Fridays: On Teacher Appreciation Day (Tuesday, May 7), teachers who eat in at participating TGI Fridays locations can get a free meal, selecting one of five different options. Those options are Cheeseburger with Fries, Crispy Chicken Tenders with Fries and Coleslaw, Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken, Half Rack of Ribs with a choice of a side and Half portion of Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta.

Whataburger: The burger chain is thanking teachers on Teacher Appreciation Week with a complimentary breakfast. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10, school employees who show their ID or badge at dine-in or drive-thru areas can enjoy a free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Additionally, Whataburger is awarding $1,000 grants to 63 teachers across the chain’s 15-state footprint as part of its Feeding Student Success program, which focuses on charitable giving where food insecurity and education intersect.

Related Content:

Jif Unveils Its First Big Product Innovation in 10 Years

27 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love

How a Vietnamese Bakery Started by Refugees Became a New Orleans Destination

Next Up

10 Delicious Deals and Freebies to Ease the Pain on Tax Day

Couldn’t we all use a break on April 18?

10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse

Get ready for the moment with glasses, and plenty of snacks.

11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day

These discounts and freebies will help with the last-minute crunch or submission celebration on Monday, April 15, 2024.

17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals

From Dunkin’ to Starbucks, Peet’s to Wendy’s — here are some great deals to look for on Friday, September 29.

This Year, 7-Eleven Day Is 11 Days Long

In honor of its 95th birthday, the convenience chain is giving you more time to claim your free Slurpee.

The Most Instagrammed Chain Restaurant May Surprise You

Based on hashtags alone, one nationwide eatery is the most likely to make your grid.

7-Eleven Is Bringing Back Bring Your Own Cup Day

And by cup, it means ... anything.

21 Food Freebies Veterans and Active-Duty Military Can Claim This Veterans Day

These chains are offering free meals to say thanks on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

16 Deals and Freebies You Can Get On March 14, Pi Day

Celebrate pi with … pie!

All the Freebies and Deals You’ll Want to Scoop Up This National Ice Cream Day

Every ice cream lover’s favorite holiday is coming July 16.

On TV

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Best Bite In Town

9pm | 8c

What's New

4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 3, 2024

By: Michelle N. Warner

3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 3, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Best Fire Pits Under $500 May 2, 2024

By: Maria Conti

35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 3, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers Apr 29, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and Julia Morlino

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 30, 2024

By: Casey Clark

Our Honest Review of ThermoWorks' ThermoPop 2 Thermometer Apr 26, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 30, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

54 Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen Apr 30, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

15 Top-Rated Cookware Pieces on Amazon to Buy Now Apr 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best New Cookbooks to Gift This Mother’s Day Apr 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Pasta Pots of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 25, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set Apr 19, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Apr 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib and Alida Nugent

7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts Apr 22, 2024

By: Casey Clark

7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts Apr 22, 2024

By: Casey Clark

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By Apr 12, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

10 Best Smokers of 2024, According to Experts Apr 16, 2024

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 16, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 29, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

Related Pages