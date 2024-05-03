7 Restaurant Freebies and Deals for the Teachers in Your Life
Teacher Appreciation Week falls on May 6 through 10 this year.
An apple may be the archetypal way to show a teacher your appreciation. But Teacher Appreciation Week, generally celebrated the first Monday through Friday in May, and this year May 6 through May 10 — brings all sorts of other ways for educators to feel recognized and rewarded for their work.
Many restaurants are offering deals and freebies to mark Teacher Appreciation Week 2024. (Some are also extending deals and freebies to nurses for National Nurses Day, which also falls on May 6, 2024.) Here are a few you or the teachers in your life will want to learn about:
Applebee’s: Teachers (and nurses) with a valid ID can enjoy 15 percent off their meals at select locations from May 6 through May 10. Restrictions may apply so you’re advised to check with your local restaurant.
Buffalo Wild Wings: From May 6 to May 12, teachers, school staff and nurses with valid IDs will receive 20 percent off their dine-in, call-in or walk-in orders. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 20 percent off for nurses, teachers and school staff with valid IDs.
Noodles & Company: In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the fast-casual chain is offering parents, school administrators and educators $15 off catering orders over $100 to all Noodles Rewards members. The deal extends now through May 17 can be redeemed by using the code THANKSTEACHERS during checkout. The offer “serves as a delicious way to express appreciation to the extraordinary educators who make a difference every day by arranging a special [catered] lunch,” the brand says in a press release.
Potbelly: Potbelly Sandwich Works is offering both teachers and nurses who present their ID a free cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée. The offer applies to every entrée ordered in a single transaction and is available in-store only from Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12.
Sonic Drive-In: Starting May 6 and extending all the way through May 20, Sonic Drive-In is honoring both teachers and the 15th anniversary of its Limeades for Learning program, through which a portion of every drink, slush and shake sale is donated to support local public schools. Teachers who are enrolled in Sonic’s free Teachers’ Circle Rewards program can nab two weeks of deals and freebies, including Buy one Sonic Blast, Get One Free; Buy One Entree, Get One Free; a Free Sonic Cheeseburger with Any Purchase; a Free Large Drink or Slush with Any Purchase; and a Free Small Side with Any Entree.
TGI Fridays: On Teacher Appreciation Day (Tuesday, May 7), teachers who eat in at participating TGI Fridays locations can get a free meal, selecting one of five different options. Those options are Cheeseburger with Fries, Crispy Chicken Tenders with Fries and Coleslaw, Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken, Half Rack of Ribs with a choice of a side and Half portion of Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta.
Whataburger: The burger chain is thanking teachers on Teacher Appreciation Week with a complimentary breakfast. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10, school employees who show their ID or badge at dine-in or drive-thru areas can enjoy a free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Additionally, Whataburger is awarding $1,000 grants to 63 teachers across the chain’s 15-state footprint as part of its Feeding Student Success program, which focuses on charitable giving where food insecurity and education intersect.
