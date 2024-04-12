How a Vietnamese Bakery Started by Refugees Became a New Orleans Destination

In between those busy seasons, Hoang continues to make the Vietnamese pastries that started it all. “She likes to make street snacks, like this great waffle that she only makes for Mother’s Day just to give out to other moms because it takes too much time. Even though it was not her professional choice growing up, she has embraced it,” says Garza of her mom’s dedication and passion. “She’s still so humble and she takes a lot of pride in her work. It makes her so happy to see people enjoy the products that she makes.”