12 Best Coffee Subscriptions for Every Kind of Coffee Drinker
Never run out of your favorite coffee beans again!
If you could avoid the dreaded moment you eagerly go to brew coffee in the morning, only to find your container of coffee grounds empty, you certainly would, right? That’s where a coffee subscription comes in handy. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed coffee expert who knows exactly what they want or a total novice who’s looking to expand their palette, there are plenty of subscriptions that will cater to your individual needs. Some services let you choose your brews, while others will surprise you with blends from around the world. Either way, you’ll be on a set delivery schedule, ensuring you’re never without coffee again. Also, this makes a great option to gift to a friend or family member whose day can't start without their morning brew. We’ve pulled together a list of some of our favorite services below.
What To Know About Coffee Subscriptions
A coffee subscription can be a great solution if you find yourself out of beans and without a refill on a pretty regular basis. There are a few things to consider before you subscribe to ensure you have the best experience possible.
Ground or whole bean? Many coffee subscriptions will send you bags of whole coffee beans to grind yourself, in which case, you may want to invest in a good coffee grinder. Some services will grind beans for you depending on your coffee maker. If you're not sure what size grind you need, check out our guide on coffee brewing methods.
How many bags? This is more of a kitchen storage question. Depending on the service, some subscriptions come with multiple bags of beans at a time. Make sure you have space to store the bags in a cool, dry place so they stay as fresh as possible until you're ready to brew.
How much does it cost? Quality coffee doesn't have to be expensive. Depending on your budget, you can find a subscription service that's a solid value without sacrificing flavor or ethical practices.
What about the coffee? Whether you're a self-proclaimed coffee snob or are an open-minded explorer when it comes to roasts and origins, there's a coffee subscription to fit your tastes. Newbies and those looking to try new blends should opt for services that pick beans for you. Those who know what they like should opt for more consumer-led services that put the buyer in control.
If you love trying new local coffees, look no further. Trade Coffee offers more than 400 different coffees, and they tailor their selections based on a quiz that determines your individual taste profile. Based on this profile, they send you a different bag of coffee each month. Shipping is always free, and you can adjust the frequency of shipments or your flavor profile whenever you want. Food Network fans can get $20 off their first three bags of coffee with code FN20 at sign-up (valid through 1/31/2023).
Blue Bottle subscriptions let you choose from assorted single-origin coffees as well as a variety of blends and espresso assortments, and starting at $11, it's one of the best values we've found. You choose the size and amount of bags as well as the frequency of shipments. If you’re not sure what kind of coffee you like, Blue Bottle has a quiz to help figure out your personal flavor profile.
The Peet’s Coffee subscription box is packed full of blends that have been roasted in the last 24 hours to guarantee freshness. You can let them send you fun, new blends with their curated subscription, or you can choose your favorites with their frequent brewer subscription. From there, you can choose how much coffee you want in your boxes, as well as the frequency at which they’re delivered. They also break it down into choices of small batch coffees, which include rare coffees from around the world and single origin coffees, which focus on different places and production methods, and signature blends, which are Peet’s most popular blends.
Looking for flavorful coffee without the addition of sugar and cream? So was Kris Christian, which sparked the idea of grinding up dried fruits, chocolate and nuts into her coffee beans to achieve her ideal cup of coffee. What resulted was Chicago French Press, which now carries five hand-flavored, organic and single-origin coffee blends, including Maple Pecan, Peach Nectar and Coconut Cream. With a Chicago French Press subscription, you’ll get either a 3-ounce or 8-ounce bag of your choice plus a 3-ounce surprise flavor each month. Plus, when you subscribe, you’ll be helping out local Chicago and national programs, as Chicago French Press donates a portion of proceeds to a selection of community-focused programs. While they love the French Press brewing method, this coffee can be used for any brewing style you prefer — just be sure to select the proper grind when purchasing your coffee.
When you subscribe with Blk & Bold Specialty Beverages, you can pick between an assortment of coffee beans and specialty teas and choose how often you want it delivered. Plus, when you get your coffee through Blk & Bold's subscription, you will also be giving back. The company pledges 5% of profits to youth programming, workforce development and eliminating youth homelessness.
While there is an array of subscription options, this one was pretty cost effective. You’ll get a 12-ounce bag of either ground of whole-bean coffee each month, but if once per month won’t cut it, they also have a roaster’s choice subscription plan that allows you to choose two-, four- or six-week plans.
La Colombe offers a subscription plan, which includes light-to-medium and medium-to-dark roasts for $14 per month. Each box includes seasonal coffees from multiple countries and are shipped every two weeks to ensure freshness. You can choose how you want them roasted and whether you want the beans ground or whole.
By handpicking a new coffee for you to try each shipment, Portrait Coffee Roasters will help expand your palette and try new coffee blends. Get the new line-up of coffee delivered once a month, every week or every two weeks, based on your preference.
The Driftaway subscription box allows you to build a flavor profile by actually tasting their coffee. They will send you four different blends, which you’ll rate in their app. After that, your subscription box will be curated based on preference and will feature something new every month. Plus, Driftaway coffee beans come from small farmers around the world, so you’re helping them out while enjoying your morning cup of joe.
The Bulletproof plan allows customers to save 10 percent on every order over $35. Since you can choose the frequency of orders, we suggest ordering three bags of coffee and spacing out the delivery dates to get the best deal. The great thing about this subscription service is that you can choose other Bulletproof items as well, including their chocolate chip protein bars or their collagen protein powder.
This subscription service allows you to taste single-origin coffees from around the world. Each month, you’ll receive a bag of coffee along with a postcard from that coffee’s country or origin. The bags also include brewing tips and tasting notes to ensure sure you’re enjoying the coffee to its full potential. You can choose to have it shipped to you every two or four weeks and can customize how many bags, as well.
Angels’ Cup promises you can try up to 208 coffees this year — and they’re pretty cost-effective, too. Their cupping flight box is $10.99 and includes four different bags of two-cup samples. The black box is their most impressive and includes four samples, each of which has enough beans for five cups of coffee. Both of those options are blind taste tests, so the bags won’t tell you where they’re from. You can go into their app and enter the number to find out more. If you’re not into the sampling situation, their all-stars box sends you a bag of one of Angels’ Cup’s top-rated coffees each month for $19.99.
