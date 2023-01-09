Recipes
Recipe of the Day
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day
52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen
The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now
Woman pouring smoothie into glasses
7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Sun, Sand, Eats and Drinks: SOBEWFF 2023 Returns

January 09, 2023

Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festivalpresented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023.

Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!

Check out more info here and purchase tickets now.

Next Up

Sun, Sand, Eats and Drinks: SOBEWFF 2022 Is Just Around the Corner

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

7 Foods We Should Eat More of in 2023

From zero-proof drinks to convenient weeknight sheet pan recipes, here’s what dietitians hope we’ll all eat more of in 2023.

These Are the Best Diets of 2023

Looking for a new healthy eating plan? These diets are backed by science and nutritionist-approved.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes Return February 21

’Tis the season for something minty green fresh.

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023

What will we all be cooking and eating next year?

Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.

Energy Drinks: Good or Bad?

Here's everything you need to know before you crack open an energy drink.

Once Limited Edition, Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Returns Nationwide

When the fiery drink first launched last summer, it sold out in less than an hour.