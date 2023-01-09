Sun, Sand, Eats and Drinks: SOBEWFF 2023 Returns
January 09, 2023
Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festivalpresented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023.
Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
Check out more info here and purchase tickets now.
