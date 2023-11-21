The 17 Most Memorable Food Scenes in "Elf"

Throughout the festive film, Buddy the Elf navigates his way through edible landscapes en route to New York City and discovers the magical combination of caffeine and "syrup." In honor of Elf’s 20th Anniversary this holiday season (which is available to own on 4K and digital now), we’re digging into the most fun food scenes in the movie. Rediscover these 17 fun foodie moments that may inspire your next movie night, putting your tree up way too early this year, or at least a festive snack (might we suggest Food Network’s recipe for Buddy the Elf’s unforgettable candy spaghetti?).