The 17 Most Memorable Food Scenes in "Elf"

Buddy the Elf’s candy diet is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

November 21, 2023
By: Alyse Whitney

Related To:

Christmas Holiday

Editor’s Note: New Line Cinema and Food Network are sister brands of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Buddy the Elf says: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," but in the iconic holiday movie "Elf," it’s not just singing that unlocks the holiday spirit — it’s the food.

Throughout the festive film, Buddy the Elf navigates his way through edible landscapes en route to New York City and discovers the magical combination of caffeine and "syrup." In honor of Elf’s 20th Anniversary this holiday season (which is available to own on 4K and digital now), we’re digging into the most fun food scenes in the movie. Rediscover these 17 fun foodie moments that may inspire your next movie night, putting your tree up way too early this year, or at least a festive snack (might we suggest Food Network’s recipe for Buddy the Elf’s unforgettable candy spaghetti?).

1. Cookie-Fueled Escape

While Santa is busy eating a cookie at the orphanage, baby Buddy the Elf sees a teddy bear in Santa’s bag and sneaks in to stow away to the North Pole, where our journey begins.

2. Deck the Halls with Eggnog

When Santa arrives back at the North Pole, the elves are celebrating with what looks to be shot glasses of eggnog. (Some are classier, using coupe glasses.)

3. Street "Candy"

While at the North Pole, even though Santa warns Buddy the Elf, "If you find gum on the street, leave it alone — it’s not free candy," Buddy the Elf treats himself to an unappetizing buffet as soon as he starts exploring Manhattan.

4. Will the Real Original Ray’s Please Stand Up?

Santa’s wisdom about NYC also includes some turf wars. "There are like 30 Ray's Pizzas. They all claim to be the original. But the real one's on 11th," he tells Buddy the Elf. Sadly, we never see pizza in the movie.

5. Traveling Through Candy Lands

Buddy the Elf unfortunately does not snack as he travels from the North Pole to the Big Apple, but he does traverse through the seven levels of the candy cane forest and a sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops on the road to finding his dad.

6. The World’s Best Cup of Coffee

Once in New York, Buddy the Elf stumbles upon a diner that has "The World’s Best Cup of Coffee" advertised, and runs in to congratulate the team

7. Passion for Perfume

When wandering Gimbels department store for the first time, a woman asks Buddy the Elf if he’d like passionfruit spray. Thinking it’s a fruity delicious treat, he sprays it in his mouth, then yells in shock.

8. Beef with Santa

"You stink. You smell like beef and cheese" is an insult that should be thrown around more often. Buddy the Elf whispers this to the "fake" Santa at the mall, telling him he "sits on a throne of lies."

9. Forbidden Marshmallows

During a quiz by the doctor to check on his mental state, Buddy the Elf pops cotton balls like they’re marshmallows. If it looks like candy, he’s gonna eat it!

10. The Elf Food Pyramid

When Buddy the Elf explains what life growing up with the elves has been like, he highlights their main four food groups, which aren’t food groups at all, at least not in the traditional pyramid we all know. There is no produce or dairy in sight — just candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.

11. Syrup Up His Sleeve

"Can you pass the syrup?" Buddy the Elf asks Emily at the table. "I didn’t put any out…" she says, flabbergasted that it would go with spaghetti. Have no fear: Buddy the Elf pulls a tiny bottle out of his sleeve and douses his pasta.

12. Soda Pop

At his first family dinner, Buddy the Elf chugs an entire 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola. It’s delayed, but he then burps for what feels like a full minute. It’s so over the top that even his younger brother Michael is disgusted.

Photo by: Matt Armendariz

Matt Armendariz

13. Candy Spaghetti

You probably thought this was the only food scene in "Elf." And you’re not wrong—it is the most pivotal and memorable one. Spaghetti topped with copious amounts of maple syrup, candy, marshmallows, and crushed-up Pop Tarts is Buddy the Elf’s dream meal, and he not only serves it to his new family for breakfast, but also packs it in zip-top bags for lunch. Be sure to try Food Network’s recipe inspired by this iconic scene.

14. Sweet To-Do List

On an Etch-a-Sketch, Buddy the Elf impressively writes out a full to-do list for him and his dad. Sadly, dad has to go to work, but they could have eaten an entire roll of Toll House cookie dough. Buddy the Elf also suggests making gingerbread houses, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands. And later, he apologizes for shoving 11 cookies in the VCR.

15. Coffee Spiked with "Syrup"

Buddy the Elf thinks that his new colleagues in the mail room are pouring maple syrup into their coffee to make it taste better. It’s actually booze. He goes heavy-handed on his pour and ends up disrupting not only the mail room with his exuberant dancing, but almost ruins an important meeting for his dad

16. A Crappy Cup of Coffee

Buddy the Elf takes his crush Jovie, blindfolded, to get the supposedly superlative coffee he spotted earlier in the movie, and she says, "It tastes like a crappy cup of coffee." And the reveal? "Oh, it is a crappy cup of coffee…" It makes them both happy anyway.

17. Abandoned Ramen

When Jovie sees Buddy the Elf running through Central Park trying to help Santa, she abandons a fresh bowl of ramen in her apartment, and you see it steaming as she rushes to sing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" to get the Clausometer to skyrocket from the city’s spirit.

