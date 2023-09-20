How to Make Snow Skin Mooncakes

But in addition to that iconic baked golden brown version, there are actually several other types of mooncakes – one of which is Snow Skin Mooncake, a modern take on the classic. Originating in Hong Kong in the 1960s, snow skin mooncakes are comprised of a soft, slightly chewy mochi-like “wrapper” (that is, the snow skin) that encases a soft filling such as red bean paste or custard. Unlike their golden counterparts, snow skin mooncakes are not baked, and served cold. They’re perfect for when you don’t want to heat up the house, or simply want to have variety in your Mid-Autumn Festival spread. They’re also great for people who just love the texture of mochi.