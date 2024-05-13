5 Foods That Are Good for Your Skin
Skin care, and health, isn’t just about what you put on your face.
People invest money in countless amounts of skincare products, follow rigorous beauty routines and seek out the latest beauty trends in the pursuit of a flawless complexion. However, we tend to overlook one of the most powerful skin care remedies: and that is a variety of nutrient-dense foods.
That’s right, the foods we eat can have a significant impact on our skin’s health and appearance. They can either nourish and support skin health, or contribute to common issues such as inflammation, dryness and premature aging. Let’s take a closer look at five foods that can help promote smoother skin and improve overall skin health.
Salmon
Fatty fish, like salmon, are not only delicious, but known for their high omega-3 fatty acid content, particularly EPA and DHA, which contribute to skin health. Studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids help to support your skin’s barrier function by locking in moisture and protecting the skin against environmental pollutants and combat oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has been shown to lead to accelerated skin aging. Omega-3s also contain anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce skin redness, acne and psoriasis.
Adding salmon to your weekly meal rotation not only benefits your skin, but also provides essential nutrients like protein, vitamin D and selenium. Try adding a serving of grilled salmon to your favorite salad, or baking it alongside a few veggies for a quick and easy weeknight meal.
Edamame
Edamame, or young soybeans, are a nutrient-rich powerhouse that contains plant-based protein and isoflavones. Isoflavones are a type of phytoestrogen that mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Evidence increasingly suggests that soy isoflavones can help combat the effects of skin aging due to their ability to promote collagen production, which is a crucial protein that maintains skin elasticity and firmness. By stimulating collagen synthesis, isoflavones help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, contributing to smoother skin. Additionally, isoflavones contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors.
Incorporating edamame into your diet can be as simple as adding a serving to your stir-fry recipes or enjoying a handful as a snack.
Almonds
Almonds are commonly known for their heart-healthy benefits, but they also offer a wide range of skin benefits. They contain B vitamins, copper and vitamin E, all of which can support skin maintenance and repair, and reduce wrinkle severity. A 24-week randomized controlled trial concluded that daily almond consumption of at least 20 percent of daily calories resulted in a 16-percent reduction in wrinkle severity and a 20-percent decrease in overall facial pigment intensity in pre- and post-menopausal women. Additionally, almonds are a great source of monounsaturated fats that support skin hydration and maintain the skin’s natural barrier function.
To easily incorporate almonds into your diet, try adding a few to your salad, yogurt or oatmeal. You can also grab a handful for a satisfying, crunchy snack.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are packed with nutrients that benefit skin health in a variety of ways. They’re rich in vitamins A, C and E, as well as antioxidants like lycopene, that help to protect skin cells from oxidative damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants. Lycopene is a potent antioxidant that has been linked to improved skin texture, reduced wrinkles and fine lines, and a more even skin tone. Tomatoes also contain a high-water content that contributes to skin hydration, keeping the skin supple and moisturized.
To include more tomatoes in your diet, try adding them to salads, pasta dishes, your favorite sandwiches or stir-frying them with eggs.
Kale
Leafy greens, such as kale, contain an impressive array of nutrients that promote skin health. It’s rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help to support collagen production. A study conducted in 2017, concluded that women who supplemented kale extract every day experienced a boost in collagen levels. Collagen is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Vitamin C helps to convert proline and lysine to hydroxyproline and hydroxylysine, which serve as the essential building blocks of collagen. The antioxidants in kale work hard to protect these collagen fibers from damage caused by free radicals, by preserving their structural integrity and promoting overall skin elasticity and firmness.
To increase your kale intake, try adding kale to salads, smoothies and soups to provide a range of skin-friendly nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K and folate.
Bottom Line: The foods we eat play a significant role in the health and appearance of our skin. Incorporating foods such as edamame, salmon, almonds, tomatoes and kale into your regular rotation can result in smoother, more radiant skin. These foods provide a variety of essential nutrients, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that nourish your skin from within, support overall skin health, and help you achieve a glowing complexion. In addition to consuming a variety of foods, it’s also important to remember to stay hydrated and practice good skincare habits for optimal skin wellness.
*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.
