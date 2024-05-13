5 Foods That Are Good for Your Skin

Leafy greens, such as kale, contain an impressive array of nutrients that promote skin health. It’s rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help to support collagen production. A study conducted in 2017, concluded that women who supplemented kale extract every day experienced a boost in collagen levels. Collagen is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Vitamin C helps to convert proline and lysine to hydroxyproline and hydroxylysine, which serve as the essential building blocks of collagen. The antioxidants in kale work hard to protect these collagen fibers from damage caused by free radicals, by preserving their structural integrity and promoting overall skin elasticity and firmness.