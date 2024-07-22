The Make-Ahead Salads That Don’t Get Soggy
Dense Bean Salads, as TikToker Violet Witchel calls them, are designed to be meal-prepped and taste even better through the week.
Salads always sound like an easy, healthy meal prep idea, but they’re tricky to pull off. Fresh greens and chopped vegetables tend to wilt quickly, leaving you with a sad, soggy lunch. TikToker and recipe developer Violet Witchel has the solution: Dense Bean Salads.
A Dense Bean Salad emphasizes protein and vegetables, with plenty of homemade dressing for the ingredients to absorb. It’s designed to marinate in the fridge over several days and become more flavorful throughout the week: the perfect make-ahead lunch.
“I found that they just kind of soak up the dressing and get better,” creator Violet Witchel says. “I usually wait overnight to eat it because it tastes better after 24 hours.”
Since they’re meant to age gracefully, Dense Bean Salads exclude delicate, leafy greens, unlike your typical salad.
@violet.cooks Steak Chimichurri Dense Bean Salad Ingredients - 1 lb of flank steak - A salty steak seasoning, I like @nanas - 1 shallot - 1 bunch of parsley - 1 bunch of cilantro - 1/2 cup chopped roasted red peppers, I use Mezzetta - 1 can of garbanzo beans - 1 can of white beans (I like great northern) - 1 container of mini mozzarella balls - 1/4 cup red wine vinegar - 1/2 cup olive oil - Pinch of red pepper flakes - Big pinch of seal salt - The juice of 1 lemon Instructions 1. Generously season your flank steak and let the seasoning sit for at least 10 minutes. 2. Heat a grill to high and add your flank steak, let it cook for 3-4 min on each side to get it to a medium rare. 3. Let the steak rest while you make the rest of the salad 4. Finely mince the shallot. 5. Chop the parsley and cilantro. 6. Drain the liquid off of the red peppers and thinly slice them. 7. Add the shallots, parsley, cilantro, and peppers to a bowl. 8. Rinse and drain the chickpeas and white beans. 9. Drain the mozzarella balls. 10. Add the beans and mozzarella to the bowl. 11. Cube the steak into a small pieces and add it. 12. Add in the olive oil, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, sea salt, and lemon juice. 13. Toss everything together and enjoy! #glutenfree #healthy #chimichurri #steak #salad #mealprep ♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic - Kenji Ueda
Witchel was inspired by TikTok’s brief fascination with chopped Italian grinders. Since she doesn’t eat gluten, she wanted to adapt those signature flavors to a format without bread. The obvious choice was iceberg lettuce, which normally goes on the sandwich, but it didn’t appeal to her. Beans, on the other hand, seemed like just the thing to soak up all that vinegary dressing.
The first salad turned out well, so Witchel continued developing more like it. Over time, the concept became Dense Bean Salads, and fans are eating it up.
“The name kind of just took off,” she says. “I thought it would do well, but I, in my wildest dreams, would not have imagined people would ever like beans this much.”
To develop her Dense Bean Salad recipes, Witchel starts with a trip to the farmers’ market to find seasonal ingredients. Then she’ll try out flavor combinations and refine the recipe over four or five tests. The goal is to find a mix of ingredients with contrasting textures that will also last in the fridge and absorb dressing well.
@violet.cooks This week’s is gluten-free, dairy-free, and my personal favorite #densebeansalad #mealprep #dbs #glutenfree #dairyfree ♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic - Kenji Ueda
If you’re ready to whip up your own Dense Bean Salads, Witchel has some tips for success.
First, pay attention to the water content of your ingredients. Watery vegetables like cucumbers and lettuce won’t keep as well as hearty ones, like dinosaur kale and cabbage. It’s also important to rinse the beans. If you add the liquid from the can, your salad will end up soggy.
For dressings, Witchel says that Dijon is the only mustard to use, and olive oil is the only oil. Yellow mustard and canola oil are not substitutes. If you’re making a creamy salad dressing, Witchel has found that milk frothers are the perfect tool for emulsifying them.
Finally, Witchel recommends packaging the salad in individual containers and keeping them sealed until you’re ready to eat.
“Especially if it’s a salad with avocado or fresh herbs, exposing stuff to oxygen will make it break down so much faster,” Witchel says. “It’s great for portion control, and it’s super great for keeping it fresh.”
You can find Witchel’s full recipes on her Substack.
