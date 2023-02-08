My Mom Ate So Many Yogurts for This Bridal Shower Hack

Transforming a yogurt jar into an air plant terrarium was so simple and inexpensive, too. Air plants are super affordable (especially when bought in packs) and they need little to no maintenance—and they don’t require soil to grow, either. My mom just purchased packs of pebbles to put at the bottom of each jar along with some twine and ‘thank you’ tags to tie around each one. And, just like that, the bridal shower favors were finished.