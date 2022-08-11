5 Tips for Smoking Meats for Beginners from Rashad Jones, Master of 'Cue

My barbecue hero is my wife’s Uncle Leon, aka Big Lee! I had his food for the first time on November 24, 2011. It was Thanksgiving Day with my wife’s family in the Delta — Greenwood, Mississippi to be exact. Uncle Leon cooked up an amazing Thanksgiving dinner! But he also cooked barbecue. Barbecue was his passion. I helped him unload some beautifully smoked ribs and chicken from his custom-built smoker. Back then I wasn’t serious about cooking, and barbecue didn’t mean anything more to me than a hot dog or hamburger. But little did I know that the subsequent moments after he pulled the meat from the smoker were going to change my life. Literally. I took one bite of the ribs and chicken, and something special happened to me ... beyond the party of amazing flavors and textures dancing around on my taste buds. The food touched my heart just as all amazing, from-the-heart cooking can. To say I was blown away is an understatement. That bite of food completely inspired me, and the flames of that inspiration have lived and burned inside of me, pushing me to heights in this culinary world that I could never have imagined. Find your inspiration!