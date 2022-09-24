Pasta Pie Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Food

Believe it or not, putting together this savory pie from Food Network Magazine isn’t all that different from making one of its sweetened counterparts. In fact, much like a classic apple or pumpkin pie, the first — and most important — step behind making this pasta version is forming its crispy crust. To do that, you’ll gently press cooked spaghetti (plus a few other ingredients) into the bottom and up the sides of a pie plate. Afterward, all that’s left to do is pour in your respective fillings, bake, slice and dig in! To give your spaghetti pie some additional flare, go ahead and add mix-ins like sliced mushrooms, frozen peas or diced chicken or sausage inside.