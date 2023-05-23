10 Smart Tips Chef Eric See Learned from Cooking In the Queer Community

See intentionally brands Ursula as New Mexican inspired cuisine because he believes that food is representative of a time and place. “I’m bringing cuisine that’s hundreds and thousands of years old to the East Coast and presenting it through what’s authentic to me and my lived experience,” See says. “The food and ideology are not static because I am now here in New York presenting things that ancestrally are rooted in the Southwest, but also with what’s available to me here or what I’m inspired by here. So, we have that freedom and flexibility to work through the evolution of the cuisine.” To that end, See serves traditional dishes like taquitos, fried rolled tacos, served in a homey way on a bed of shredded lettuce like you’d get from a takeout spot in New Mexico. But he also serves nontraditional dishes that are still inspired by the people and land of New Mexico, like a bread plate with sheep’s milk ricotta, red chili harissa, chili oil, toasted pine nuts and toasted bread. “Each individual’s lived experience shows up in our cooking whether or not it’s intentional or subliminal,” See says. “Every interaction that we have, everything we eat does inspire the next wave of dishes that we create.”