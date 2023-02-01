This Year, I’m Celebrating Black History Month With Oxtail Pot Pie

As an adult, I look forward to Black History Month so that I can continue to be intentional about making time to celebrate with my community through food, like I did all those times at my Grandma’s house. Having the opportunity to show up as my whole self in today’s world is something that I don’t take for granted because that wasn’t the case for my ancestors. For centuries, food has been a tool for nourishment, celebration and inspiration, but it’s also been used to impair not only the Black body, but also to deprive communities of resources, government funding and access to fresh produce and meat. To solve these disparities, leaders all around America are having conversations and creating notable changes that continue to uplift Black communities, like implementing community fridges in food deserts and fighting for legislation that will provide free school lunches for children nationwide.