It's Impossible Not to Love Runzas, the Stuffed Rolls from My Hometown

Runzas originate from a few different pastries, namely Russian piroshki and German bierock. Both are made with soft, yeast-raised pastry dough wrapped around some sort of filling. When Germans emigrated to the United States in the 1800s, many settled in the Midwest. The “German triangle” referred to the regions they first moved to in large numbers. They brought many traditions with them, including their beloved pastry recipes. In fact, you’ll see many bakeries making bierock in states like Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri. But runzas are a bit more hyper-local—they are most well-known in Nebraska, where there is even a restaurant chain called RUNZA. The fast-food establishment treats the runza much like a hamburger, offering fries and onion rings alongside. The restaurant has expanded into neighboring states Colorado and Kansas. It was one such restaurant in my hometown Lawrence that gave me my very first taste of runza goodness.