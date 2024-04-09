Love Hot Pot? Have You Met Its Lesser-Known Cousin?

Both Kang and Xiong recommend avoiding leafy, watery vegetables. “The more you cook them, the more water comes out,” says Kang. “That water is going to prevent the ingredients from picking up the sauce so you end up with an oily pot.” Because stir-frying should be a quick process, Xiong also suggests that some ingredients should be partially pre-cooked by frying. (You can also blanch the ingredients, but frying dehydrates them better and adds more flavor). “That way they don’t dilute the sauce. I would also choose stiffer, chunkier ingredients over soft, stringy ones that easily break (like peas or bean sprouts) because they don’t hold up and negatively contribute to the presentation of the dish.”