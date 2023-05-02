How to Prevent Food From Sticking to Your Stainless Steel Skillet

Stainless steel pans have some major advantages over their nonstick and cast iron counterparts: they’re perfect for searing proteins (and getting that elusive crispy skin); you can prepare acidic foods in them (a no-no for cast iron); and you can use metal utensils without worrying about scratching the surface. But many home cooks avoid using stainless steel for delicate dishes like fish or scrambled eggs for fear the food will stick and tear. Which naturally got us wondering: Is there a way to season stainless steel so that it becomes permanently nonstick? We consulted experts from two of our favorite stainless steel skillet companies for the answer: Alice A. Staley, Vice President of Cuisinart Non-Electronics, and Wendy Dyer, Director of Strategic Marketing at All-Clad.