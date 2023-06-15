Here's How to Make That Perfect Spaghetti From "The Flash"

Barry also has a soft spot for one particular dish: his mom Nora’s spaghetti. It’s a dish he helped her cook growing up and that the whole family is nostalgic for. His dad Henry says in the film, "Remember that sauce she’d make on Sundays? The whole house would smell like basil and tomatoes." Nora’s special spaghetti recipe — and one specific ingredient she insisted on, canned organic crushed tomatoes — plays an integral role in the movie. While we don’t want to spoil exactly how the dish comes into play, we do want to share the official spaghetti recipe.