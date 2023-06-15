Here's How to Make That Perfect Spaghetti From "The Flash"
Get the official recipe and level up your movie night.
While there have been some memorable food scenes in the DC Extended Universe (Diana trying ice cream for the first time in "Wonder Woman" and Mera accidentally eating roses in "Aquaman" come to mind), "The Flash" takes them to the next level. You might remember Barry a.k.a The Flash inhaling an entire pizza while talking to Batman in "Justice League," but that’s nothing compared to his diet in "The Flash."
As a superhero with super speed powers and the ability to bend time, Barry requires a lot of food to stay fueled and run as fast as he does. Over the course of "The Flash" (in theaters June 16), we see Barry scarf down all kinds of classic comfort foods (a burrito, a hot dog, pizza, candy bars and peanut butter from the jar), as well as indulge in more peculiar cravings (a breakfast sandwich made with peanut butter, banana, raisin, honey, cheese on a roll; a head of raw broccoli chased with soy sauce).
Barry also has a soft spot for one particular dish: his mom Nora’s spaghetti. It’s a dish he helped her cook growing up and that the whole family is nostalgic for. His dad Henry says in the film, "Remember that sauce she’d make on Sundays? The whole house would smell like basil and tomatoes." Nora’s special spaghetti recipe — and one specific ingredient she insisted on, canned organic crushed tomatoes — plays an integral role in the movie. While we don’t want to spoil exactly how the dish comes into play, we do want to share the official spaghetti recipe.
It’s hard to beat Barry’s mom’s spaghetti recipe in "The Flash." Not only is it an important food moment in the movie, but we can also attest that it's delicious in real life. The recipe calls for plenty of garlic, fresh basil—and, of course, two cans of the all-important organic crushed tomatoes. A long simmer helps meld the flavors, resulting in a sauce that is perfect with both fresh or dried pasta.
