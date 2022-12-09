How to Put Together the Perfect Kwanzaa Menu

When it came to Kwanzaa, and the Afrocentricity of it, I knew how vast but untalked-about Black cuisine and cooking was in an American context. But here, we’re really talking about the Pan-African diaspora. And it’s a perfect excuse to go all out in the kitchen because there are seven days to explore a different cuisine from the diaspora. Whether you’re going to Jamaica one day and Nigeria the next day, or mix it up and have a meal where you have West Indian jerk with the calas from New Orleans – it’s so many possibilities. For me, I thought, ‘Oh, this is fun!’ This is a great excuse to broaden everyone’s understanding and look at this in different ways. I asked myself questions: What are the signature foods from these different Black cultures? What are the special occasion celebratory things? How can I educate myself more? And then I learned about the different tamales and pasta salads and different Afro-Latin dishes that are made only around that time of the year, and I folded that into the menu development. When Dr. Karenga developed the holiday, he gave hints: you want to eat naturally, make sure your hands are clean, things like that. But he didn’t create a formal menu, and this was a special opportunity to do that.