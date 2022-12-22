I Cooked With Only Store-Brand Foods for a Week — Here’s What I Learned

These days, it’s easy to wince when approaching the supermarket shelves — prices are up everywhere. And because we’ve come to expect our grocery bills to be higher, you might be skeptical of the quality of lower-priced item. Could a store-brand item really be that much cheaper than the brand-name items without a catch? But supermarket brands have a wide variety of products — frozen prepared meals, shelf-stable snacks and even fresh meat and produce; they’re often great options to put in your cart. To test this theory, I purchased a handful of these products from three grocery stores in New York City where I live, cooked through recipes with them and taste-tested along the way. What I found were food products that were not only delicious, easy to prepare and very similar to their branded counterparts, but also worth buying because of their lower price.