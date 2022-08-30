3 Tricks to Start Planning Your Meals Around Vegetables

Prep easy-to-heat seasoned veggies ahead of time. Sometimes you just want to reach into the fridge for three things and know you have a meal you’ll be happy to eat ready in a matter of minutes. Make head a simple green vegetable to eat with your first meal. Bonus points if it can be eaten cold. Try a side of sauteed greens, roasted asparagus, a light salad, or even crudité. Just opt for something you know you’ll eat so it never feels like a chore to do so. And then only buy enough for what you truly plan on eating within the week. The goal here is to open the fridge and reach for the vegetable you’re going to eat because you already thought ahead about what you wanted it to be.