The New Black-Owned Restaurants Across the U.S. to Get Excited About

If there’s one thing we all have in common, it's the desire to enjoy good food. And while we're sure there are plenty of go-to culinary spots in your own city, sometimes scouting out the best places while traveling adds a bit of excitement to a trip. Headed on a road trip throughout the south? Or skipping off to the west coast for a weekend getaway? There's good food (and equally good times) to be found everywhere, and there are many new, inspiring places from the creative restaurateurs and chefs in the Black community. Here's a short list of places that are definitely worth traveling for.