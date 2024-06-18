The New Black-Owned Restaurants Across the U.S. to Get Excited About
Planning your next vacation? These delicious and creative spots are worth the trip.
If there’s one thing we all have in common, it's the desire to enjoy good food. And while we're sure there are plenty of go-to culinary spots in your own city, sometimes scouting out the best places while traveling adds a bit of excitement to a trip. Headed on a road trip throughout the south? Or skipping off to the west coast for a weekend getaway? There's good food (and equally good times) to be found everywhere, and there are many new, inspiring places from the creative restaurateurs and chefs in the Black community. Here's a short list of places that are definitely worth traveling for.
Oreatha’s
Atlanta
If you know the name Debroah VanTrece, you know it's synonymous with good cookin'. While the famed chef has brought Atlanta a number of go-to restaurants that continue to boast long lines, her most recent establishment — though still always packed — takes things in a different direction. Its inspiration come from one key thing: a mother’s love. Named after VanTrece’s own mother with regionally-inspired dishes that celebrate mothers, Oreatha’s is the perfect spot to drop by whenever you’re in need of a meal that feels like a warm hug.
Smith & Webster
Miami
Plan to travel to Miami this year? Your first stop should be Smith & Webster Restaurant & Bar. Created after a partnership between culinary business developer Starex Smith and former Denver Broncos player Kayvon Webster, Smith & Webster has become one of the city’s hottest places to eat. With a focus on quality ingredients and impeccable service, this is one place you won’t want to skip when you’re in the area.
Grace by Nia
Boston
Located in Boston’s Seaport district, Grace by Nia was founded by restaurateur and community leader Nia Grace. Officially opening in May 2023, the modern-day supper club delivers a nostalgic yet contemporary southern experience equipped with live entertainment and plenty of soulful flavors. With unforgettable menu items like oxtail and grits, bourbon peach spare ribs, gumbo ceviche, and more, this is one umami-packed destination.
Ubuntu
Los Angeles
Newly opened in 2023, this restaurant, which is helmed by 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist Shenarri “Greens” Freeman, has received high praise from visitors and locals alike — and for good reason. While the West-African-inspired plant-based menu is enough to get you in the door, the undeniably delicious cocktails will be one of the many reasons you’ll want to stay.
Mike D’s BBQ
Durham, NC
While those local to Durham are no strangers to the name Mike D, 2023 was the year that the popular barbecue purveyor opened up his first smokehouse. Attracting customers from around the country, Mike D’s BBQ has already amassed multiple awards for its incredible tasting meals. Featuring plate combos, delicious sandwiches, tasty sides and unforgettable desserts like rum cake or bourbon cake, Mike D’s is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.
Marcus Bar & Grill
Atlanta
Brought to us by the incomparable Marcus Samuelsson, Marcus Bar & Grill is one of Atlanta’s newest spots that keeps the crowds flowing in. Described as a "vibrant, funky neighborhood restaurant," the hotspot offers elevated comfort food classics, signature dishes, picture-worthy drinks, and a time best had with good friends. And there’s even a brunch buffet available each weekend.
Related Links: