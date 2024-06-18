Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Colorful Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce.
Colorful Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Texas Strawberry Crunch Sheet Cake
Amy Stevenson Pain Suisse for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Pain Suisse as seen on Food Network.
Pain Suisse
Martha Tinkler Blackberry Jam Gin Bramble for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Blackberry Jam Gin Bramble, as seen on Food Network.
Blackberry Jam Gin Bramble
Stevie Stewart Pork Roll Breakfast Hash for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Pork Roll Breakfast Hash as seen on Food Network.
Pork Roll Breakfast Hash
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
The Great Food Truck Race
Ciao House
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-Can Cases of Beer This Summer
Currently Obsessed With...
McDonald’s New McFlurry Is Inspired by Grandmas
I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One
Shop
What's New
5 Best Steak Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now
8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts
The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

The New Black-Owned Restaurants Across the U.S. to Get Excited About

Planning your next vacation? These delicious and creative spots are worth the trip.

June 18, 2024
By: Ni'Kesia Pannell

Photo by: Courtesy of Ubuntu

Courtesy of Ubuntu

If there’s one thing we all have in common, it's the desire to enjoy good food. And while we're sure there are plenty of go-to culinary spots in your own city, sometimes scouting out the best places while traveling adds a bit of excitement to a trip. Headed on a road trip throughout the south? Or skipping off to the west coast for a weekend getaway? There's good food (and equally good times) to be found everywhere, and there are many new, inspiring places from the creative restaurateurs and chefs in the Black community. Here's a short list of places that are definitely worth traveling for.


Oreatha’s
Atlanta

If you know the name Debroah VanTrece, you know it's synonymous with good cookin'. While the famed chef has brought Atlanta a number of go-to restaurants that continue to boast long lines, her most recent establishment — though still always packed — takes things in a different direction. Its inspiration come from one key thing: a mother’s love. Named after VanTrece’s own mother with regionally-inspired dishes that celebrate mothers, Oreatha’s is the perfect spot to drop by whenever you’re in need of a meal that feels like a warm hug.

Smith & Webster
Miami

Plan to travel to Miami this year? Your first stop should be Smith & Webster Restaurant & Bar. Created after a partnership between culinary business developer Starex Smith and former Denver Broncos player Kayvon Webster, Smith & Webster has become one of the city’s hottest places to eat. With a focus on quality ingredients and impeccable service, this is one place you won’t want to skip when you’re in the area.

Grace by Nia
Boston

Located in Boston’s Seaport district, Grace by Nia was founded by restaurateur and community leader Nia Grace. Officially opening in May 2023, the modern-day supper club delivers a nostalgic yet contemporary southern experience equipped with live entertainment and plenty of soulful flavors. With unforgettable menu items like oxtail and grits, bourbon peach spare ribs, gumbo ceviche, and more, this is one umami-packed destination.

Photo by: Courtesy of Ubuntu

Courtesy of Ubuntu

Ubuntu
Los Angeles

Newly opened in 2023, this restaurant, which is helmed by 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist Shenarri “Greens” Freeman, has received high praise from visitors and locals alike — and for good reason. While the West-African-inspired plant-based menu is enough to get you in the door, the undeniably delicious cocktails will be one of the many reasons you’ll want to stay.

Photo by: Stacey Sprenz Photography/ Courtesy of Mike D's BBQ

Stacey Sprenz Photography/ Courtesy of Mike D's BBQ

Mike D’s BBQ
Durham, NC

While those local to Durham are no strangers to the name Mike D, 2023 was the year that the popular barbecue purveyor opened up his first smokehouse. Attracting customers from around the country, Mike D’s BBQ has already amassed multiple awards for its incredible tasting meals. Featuring plate combos, delicious sandwiches, tasty sides and unforgettable desserts like rum cake or bourbon cake, Mike D’s is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.

Marcus Bar & Grill
Atlanta

Brought to us by the incomparable Marcus Samuelsson, Marcus Bar & Grill is one of Atlanta’s newest spots that keeps the crowds flowing in. Described as a "vibrant, funky neighborhood restaurant," the hotspot offers elevated comfort food classics, signature dishes, picture-worthy drinks, and a time best had with good friends. And there’s even a brunch buffet available each weekend.

Related Links:

20 Historic Black-Owned Restaurants You Need to Eat At

Black-Owned Businesses Food Network Stars Love

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians

Next Up

20 Historic Black-Owned Restaurants You Need to Eat At

Many of these spots have held a place in Black and American history for decades — and each serves food like you can't get anywhere else.

Red Lobster Closes Dozens of Restaurants Across U.S.

The seafood chain is shutting down locations in 27 states.

9 Need-To-Know Indigenous Restaurants in the U.S.

Get to know some of the most inspiring restaurants across the nation, showcasing Native cuisine and local, historic flavor.

9 of the Best Bakeries to Buy Mooncake Around the U.S.

Pick up traditional and creative spins on the indulgent Mid-Autumn Festival treat.

KFC’s Beloved Hot & Spicy Wings Finally Make Their Way to the U.S.

The bold flavor is a fan favorite around the globe — from Trinidad & Tobago to Australia and beyond.

9 LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants to Visit During Pride Month

Although, we think these iconic spots are worth stopping by no matter the time of year.

Chipotle Is Opening a New Restaurant Concept, Farmesa

The menu is all about fresh ingredients and bowl customization.

11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day

These discounts and freebies will help with the last-minute crunch or submission celebration on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Wendy’s Gets on the Bandwagon With New Pumpkin Spice Frosty

The limited-time-only seasonal flavor will temporarily sideline the Vanilla Frosty.

Are McDonald’s New Burgers Actually Better?

We did a side-by-side comparison. Here’s what we found.

Related Pages