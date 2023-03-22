Recipes
12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year

Get ready to have a hoppy Easter!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
March 22, 2023
By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

Related To:

Shopping Easter

If the best part of Easter is indulging in the candy, you're probably eagerly awaiting your chance to dive into a big ol' chocolate Easter bunny. Since this iconic spring treat is a staple this time of year, we decided to round up some of our favorite chocolate Easter bunnies you can order online right now. Some of them are hollow, some are sturdy blocks and some even have fun fillings. The one thing they all have in common? They’re absolutely delicious. Happy Easter, indeed!

This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability.

Mr. and Mrs. Ears Milk Chocolate Easter Bunnies

$59.99
Harry & David

These chocolate bunnies are all ears! We can't get enough of this sweet couple and think they're so sweet gifted as a set or separately in kids' baskets. Made of high-quality milk chocolate, they're sure to taste great too.

Buy It

Simply Chocolate Easter Bunny Quartet

$29.99
Simply Chocolate

These bunnies come in a set of four, including two milk chocolate bunnies, one dark chocolate bunny and one white chocolate bunny, so there can be enough for the whole family!

Buy It

Chocolate Bunny

$24
Anthropologie

For a classic option for everyone on your list, this bunny is made with dark, white and milk chocolate.

Buy It

Dove Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny

$4.79
Target

There’s something about taste of Dove chocolate that is distinct and delicious. If you’re convinced it’s the best, this 12-ounce bunny is the Easter treat for you. Traditional and delicious? Yes, please!

Buy It

Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Bunny

$24
Amazon

This little bunny is made from four-ounces of Godiva milk chocolate. Like all of our favorite bunnies when we were kids, he’s hollow on the inside. That said, he’s updated with some delicious high-quality chocolate that makes him a perfectly acceptable indulgence for anyone.

Buy It

Giant Solid Chocolate Bunny

$59.95
Williams Sonoma

This bunny stands at more than six inches high, weighs more than two pounds and is made of Bissinger's European-style milk chocolate. This delicious treat is something both kids and adults will love.

Buy It

Jacques Torres Chocolate Smiling Bunny

$19
Jacques Torres Chocolate

This grinning little bunny weighs in at a whopping 10.6 ounces and is available in both dark and milk chocolate. Although this bunny isn’t filled, it stands at 10-inches tall, which is definitely enough to make a statement in any Easter basket.

Buy It

Bissinger’s Paint a Bunny Kit

$25
Bissinger’s

Not only do you get a delicious milk chocolate Easter bunny with this option, you also get an Easter morning activity. This little bunny comes with two paint brushes as well as colorful chocolate paints in pink, white, green and yellow.

Buy It

Gourmet Easter Chocolate Gift - Big Eared Bunny 24 Karat Gold

$49.95
Compartés

Say happy Easter with two pounds of solid chocolate. You can choose from dark or milk chocolate, and this one is hand-painted in edible 24-karat gold.

Buy It

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny

$10.98
Walmart

Calling all peanut butter lovers! This milk chocolate bunny is filled with the same delectable peanut butter filling that Reese's fans know and love, just this time in a festive shape.

Buy It

Mini Lindt Gold Bunny

$17.99
Amazon

Whether you're popping these into a couple Easter baskets or hiding them throughout the yard, this set of mini chocolate bunnies make the perfect addition to any holiday celebration.

Buy It

Easter Chocolate Egg & Bunny

$42.40
Amazon

This iconic egg and bunny duo makes a great treat for anyone at Easter. Both are made of Lindt milk chocolate and are sure to make an ideal addition to any Easter celebration.

Buy It

