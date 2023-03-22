12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year
Get ready to have a hoppy Easter!
If the best part of Easter is indulging in the candy, you're probably eagerly awaiting your chance to dive into a big ol' chocolate Easter bunny. Since this iconic spring treat is a staple this time of year, we decided to round up some of our favorite chocolate Easter bunnies you can order online right now. Some of them are hollow, some are sturdy blocks and some even have fun fillings. The one thing they all have in common? They’re absolutely delicious. Happy Easter, indeed!
This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability.
These chocolate bunnies are all ears! We can't get enough of this sweet couple and think they're so sweet gifted as a set or separately in kids' baskets. Made of high-quality milk chocolate, they're sure to taste great too.
These bunnies come in a set of four, including two milk chocolate bunnies, one dark chocolate bunny and one white chocolate bunny, so there can be enough for the whole family!
For a classic option for everyone on your list, this bunny is made with dark, white and milk chocolate.
There’s something about taste of Dove chocolate that is distinct and delicious. If you’re convinced it’s the best, this 12-ounce bunny is the Easter treat for you. Traditional and delicious? Yes, please!
This little bunny is made from four-ounces of Godiva milk chocolate. Like all of our favorite bunnies when we were kids, he’s hollow on the inside. That said, he’s updated with some delicious high-quality chocolate that makes him a perfectly acceptable indulgence for anyone.
This bunny stands at more than six inches high, weighs more than two pounds and is made of Bissinger's European-style milk chocolate. This delicious treat is something both kids and adults will love.
This grinning little bunny weighs in at a whopping 10.6 ounces and is available in both dark and milk chocolate. Although this bunny isn’t filled, it stands at 10-inches tall, which is definitely enough to make a statement in any Easter basket.
Not only do you get a delicious milk chocolate Easter bunny with this option, you also get an Easter morning activity. This little bunny comes with two paint brushes as well as colorful chocolate paints in pink, white, green and yellow.
Say happy Easter with two pounds of solid chocolate. You can choose from dark or milk chocolate, and this one is hand-painted in edible 24-karat gold.
Calling all peanut butter lovers! This milk chocolate bunny is filled with the same delectable peanut butter filling that Reese's fans know and love, just this time in a festive shape.
Whether you're popping these into a couple Easter baskets or hiding them throughout the yard, this set of mini chocolate bunnies make the perfect addition to any holiday celebration.
This iconic egg and bunny duo makes a great treat for anyone at Easter. Both are made of Lindt milk chocolate and are sure to make an ideal addition to any Easter celebration.
