11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale
Early access to Wayfair's Black Friday deals starts now, and we found the best kitchen deals you don't want to miss.
Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season with Doorbuster Deals online starting right now. With savings of up to 70% off, this is a great chance to save on items for every room in your house, including plenty of on-sale appliances and kitchen upgrades.
Whether you're shopping for something for your own kitchen or need great gifts for your loved ones, this sale seems to have something for everyone. But since this sale ends tomorrow, we recommend not waiting to buy something. We promised that holiday sales would be starting earlier this year, and this Wayfair sale is just another example of why you should start your holiday shopping ASAP. More sales will follow in the coming weeks, but here are some kitchen items on sale that we're super excited about right now!.
This 14-piece knife set has everything you need to slice and dice in the kitchen. It comes with essentials like a chef's knife, paring knife, carving knife and kitchen shears. Plus, a set of steak knives perfect for entertaining.
Ready to upgrade from your nonstick cookware collection to something more professional? This stainless set, complete with three lids, two saucepans, two frying pans and a Dutch oven, has everything you need to sharpen your culinary skills.
We love this ceramic bakeware set because it's beautiful enough for oven-to-table serving, and it doesn't hurt that it's a less-than-$50 duo. Wayfair customers love these baking dishes for party-sized dips, small casseroles, roasted veggies, berry crisps and so much more.
Looking for an elegant, versatile addition to your kitchen? This Staub braiser is sure to come in handy for everyday cooking, and you'll be glad you have it for the holidays ahead. Wayfair shoppers use this pan for everything from searing steaks to simmering chicken marsala.
This beautiful soup bowl set makes a great gift for newlyweds or anyone who loves to whip up big bowls of chili or stew. The marbled design brings a chic design element to the kitchen and the handles on both sides make them easy to use at the table or even cozied up on the couch.
This 3.5-quart Dutch oven will make a wonderful addition to any kitchen or under any Christmas tree. We love this ombre-inspired red colorway, especially this time of year — and we have a feeling you'll love saving over 50% on this timeless piece of cookware. Use it for big batches of soups and stews, homemade bread and slow-cooked braised meats.
This three-ply stainless steel Viking kettle is a beautiful addition to any kitchen stovetop. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors, making it easy to choose the option that fits your design preferences.
If you're aiming for cleaner air in your kitchen this year, an air purifier can help with that. At less than $40, this is an affordbale addition to your home with quality performance. Reviewers love it for removing odors from the air in their home.
For the ability to make a full pot of coffee and maintain the convenience of a Keurig, the K-Duo is the best machine on the market. Gift it to the coffee loving entertainer or get one for yourself as a sleek kitchen upgrade.
Juicing is now something that's easy and accessible for home cooks. If you're looking for a fast juicer that works with nearly any kind of produce from easy-to-juice apples to tough carrots and kale, this is one of the best juicers on the market.
Vitamix is the leader in high speed blenders and the Explorian model is our top pick for home cooks. Add this model to your cart for less than $300 and you won't be disappointed.
