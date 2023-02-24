Official Rules: Tournament of Champions, Season 4 Bracket Competition

be included in a random drawing to award the advertised number of prizes available in the prize

category in question. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. You

further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California

(“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be

applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You

acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND

TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR

SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE

RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY

AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.”

The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with

the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.

6. How Winners will be Determined: One (1) Prize Winner (collectively, the “Prize

Winners”) will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during

each of the eight (8) Entry Periods, as provided in Section 1 of these Official Rules, on or around

each of the Drawing Dates specified in the table above. Prize Winners will be contacted by a

Twitter® direct message on or about three (3) business days following the drawing. Sponsor’s

decisions with respect to Prize Winners, these Official Rules, and all other matters pertaining to

the Promotion shall be final and binding.

A prospective Prize Winner will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and release of

liability and publicity (where permitted), and return same, properly executed, within five (5) days

of issuance of prize notification. If Sponsor is unable to contact the prospective Prize Winner

within three (3) days from first notification attempt, if the prospective Prize Winner fails to

complete and return all requested forms by the specified date, if the prospective Prize Winner

does not pass Sponsor’s background check (in its sole discretion), or if the prospective Prize

Winner fails to comply with any of the requirements, his/her prize will be forfeited and an

alternate prospective Prize Winner shall be selected. The odds of winning depend upon the

number of eligible Entries received.

7. Conditions of Entry: Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If

in the Sponsor’s opinion there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic

tampering with any portion of the Promotion, or if computer viruses, bugs, unauthorized

intervention, fraud, or technical difficulties or failures compromise or corrupt or affect the

administration, integrity, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Sponsor

reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry

process and void any Entries submitted fraudulently, to modify, suspend, or terminate the

Promotion, or to conduct a random drawing to award the prizes using all eligible, non-suspect

Entries received as of the termination date or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by

Sponsor. Should the Promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, notice will be

posted on the Website. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a prospective Prize Winner

based on the Twitter® account, the winning Entry will be declared made by the Authorized

Account Holder of the email address used to register the respective Twitter® account. CAUTION:

ANY ATTEMPT BY YOU TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE

OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH

AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING