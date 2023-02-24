Official Rules: Tournament of Champions, Season 4 Bracket Competition
The following Promotion is intended for the 50 United States and D.C. only and will be construed and evaluated according to United States laws. Do not proceed in this site if you are not a legal resident of the 50 United States or D.C. and 21 years or older at Promotion start date.
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS, SEASON 4 BRACKET COMPETITION
OFFICIAL RULES – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT PROMOTION START DATE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
1. How to Enter: The Tournament of Champions, Season 4 Bracket Competition (the
“Promotion”) begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 13, 2023 until 6:00 a.m. ET
on April 10, 2023 (the “Promotion Period”). The Promotion Period consists of eight (8)
individual drawings with separate Entry Periods (each an “Entry Period” and collectively the
“Entry Periods”). All Entries must be received by the end time and date (detailed below) of each
respective Entry Period to be eligible for the corresponding drawing. Eligible entrants may enter
the Promotion during the Promotion Period by following the below instructions:
a. Visit the Food Network® website (https://www.foodnetwork.com/fn-
dish/shows/tournament-of-champions-season-4-bracket-competition) (the
“Website”) to download a blank copy of the Tournament of Champions, Season 4
bracket (the “Bracket”).
b. Complete the Bracket.
c. Sign into your Twitter® account (“Twitter® Account”) or, if you are not already
a member, become a member of Twitter.com and sign into your Twitter®
Account. Creating a Twitter® Account is free. By submitting your information
and creating a Twitter® Account, you will be required to agree to the Twitter®
terms of service and privacy policy.
d. Make a post to your Twitter® Account including (i) a photograph of a completed
Bracket, (ii) the hashtag #TOCBracketChallenge, and (iii) a tag to the Food
Network® Twitter® Account (@FoodNetwork) (an “Entry”).
Entry Period Start Time/Date End Time/Date Drawing Date
Drawing #1 9:00 a.m. ET on 2/13/22 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/19/23 2/20/23
Drawing #2 12:00 a.m. ET on 2/20/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/26/23 2/27/23
Drawing #3 12:00 a.m. ET on 2/27/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/5/23 3/6/23
Drawing #4 12:00 a.m. ET on 3/6/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/12/23 3/13/23
Drawing #5 12:00 a.m. ET on 3/13/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/19/23 3/20/23
Drawing #6 12:00 a.m. ET on 3/20/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/26/23 3/27/23
Drawing #7 12:00 a.m. ET on 3/27/23 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/2/23 4/3/23
Drawing #8 12:00 a.m. ET on 4/3/23 6:00 a.m. ET on 4/10/22 4/10/23
Incorrect or incomplete Entries are void and will not be eligible. Non-winning Entries will be
carried over into subsequent Entry Periods, if any. These Official Rules are also available at the
Website.
Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Twitter® account. Any attempt by you to
obtain additional Entries by using multiple/different Twitter® accounts, identities, registrations
or logins, or any other methods may void your Entries and you may be disqualified from the
Promotion. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or
agents (including, but not limited to, sweepstakes entry services) will void all Entries by you. In
the event of a dispute as to any online Entry, the Authorized Account Holder of the email address
used to register with Twitter® will be deemed to be the entrant. The “Authorized Account
Holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online
service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain
associated with the submitted address. Prospective Prize Winners may be required to show proof
of being the Authorized Account Holders.
Sponsor may not receive Entries that fail to strictly follow the posting instructions set forth in
these Official Rules and Sponsor is not responsible for failure to see or receive an Entry.
Sponsor, at its sole discretion, may accept a technically incorrect unique term. Messages not
received by Sponsor will not be entered into the Promotion.
Entries must not include: (a) images showing any third parties, including but not limited to
minors, celebrities, and friends, who have not expressly authorized entrant to display their image
or likeness; (b) any content that violates any third-party rights, including, but not limited to,
copyrights or trademark rights or rights of publicity or privacy; (c) defamatory language or
threatening language; (d) language or content that is sexually explicit, obscene, or indecent; (e)
language or content that promotes alcohol, tobacco, or drug use; (f) any other language or
content that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or
promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or
age; (g) material that is threatening to any person, place, or business group; or (h) words or
symbols that are widely considered offensive to individuals of a certain race, ethnicity, religion
sexual orientation or socioeconomic group or that Sponsor determines is inappropriate and/or
does not otherwise meet the Entry requirements.
Note: In order to access the Website and in an effort to optimize the Website’s user experience,
ad blocking software on your computer may need to be disabled.
2. Eligibility: This Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and
D.C. who are 21 years of age or older at the Promotion start date. Employees and members of
their households, whether or not related, and immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings,
children and each of their respective spouses) of the Promotion Entities (as defined below) and
their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and their advertising and
promotion agencies and all local sponsors are not eligible. Void where prohibited.
3. Privacy: In connection with the Promotion entry process, Sponsor may be collecting
personal data about entrants on the Website in accordance with its privacy policy. Please review
Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: https://corporate.discovery.com/privacy-policy/. By
participating in the Promotion, you hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of your
personal information and acknowledge that you have read and accepted Sponsor’s privacy
policy. When you enter at the Website, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional
emails and reminders for upcoming promotions and information about Sponsor. Consenting to
receive such emails is optional and does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter
the Promotion and does not improve your chances of winning.
4. Publicity Grant: Except where prohibited, participation in the Promotion constitutes
your consent to Promotion Entities’ use of your name, photograph, likeness, statements,
biographical information, voice, Entry, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any
and all media, now or hereafter devised, worldwide in perpetuity, without further payment or
consideration, notification or permission.
5. Limitations of Liability: Discovery Communications, LLC (“Sponsor”) and any other
participating entities (collectively with Sponsor, the “Promotion Entities”) their respective
affiliates, subsidiaries, parent, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers and their
respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents, and any and all Internet
servers and access provider(s) (collectively, “Released Parties”) are not responsible for: any
incorrect or inaccurate Entry information; human error; technical malfunctions; failures,
omissions, interruption, deletion, or defect of any telephone network, computer online systems,
computer equipment, server providers, or software, including any injury or damage to your or
any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion;
inability to access the Website; theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or
alteration of Entries; transactions that are processed late or incorrectly or are incomplete or lost
due to computer or electronic malfunction or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site;
printing or human or other errors; and any Entries which are late, lost, incomplete, misdirected,
stolen, mutilated, illegible, postage due, or any combination thereof. Online submission is not
considered proof of delivery or receipt. Upon submission, all Entries become the property of
Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on
any prospective Prize Winner and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any person
based on such background check if Sponsor determines in its sole discretion that awarding the
prize to such prospective Prize Winner might reflect negatively on Sponsor or any of the
Promotion Entities. Failure by prospective Prize Winner to agree to a background check may
also result in disqualification. By entering, you agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold
harmless the Released Parties from and against all claims and damages or liability arising in
connection with your participation and/or Entry in the Promotion and/or your receipt or use of
any prize awarded in this Promotion or due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person
(including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from
acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related
activity or participation in this Promotion. Any and all warranties and guarantees are subject to
the respective manufacturer’s terms. If by reason of a printing or other error, more prizes are
claimed than the number set forth in these rules, all persons making purportedly valid claims will
be included in a random drawing to award the advertised number of prizes available in the prize
category in question. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. You
further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California
(“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be
applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You
acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND
TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR
SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE
RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY
AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.”
The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with
the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.
6. How Winners will be Determined: One (1) Prize Winner (collectively, the “Prize
Winners”) will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during
each of the eight (8) Entry Periods, as provided in Section 1 of these Official Rules, on or around
each of the Drawing Dates specified in the table above. Prize Winners will be contacted by a
Twitter® direct message on or about three (3) business days following the drawing. Sponsor’s
decisions with respect to Prize Winners, these Official Rules, and all other matters pertaining to
the Promotion shall be final and binding.
A prospective Prize Winner will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and release of
liability and publicity (where permitted), and return same, properly executed, within five (5) days
of issuance of prize notification. If Sponsor is unable to contact the prospective Prize Winner
within three (3) days from first notification attempt, if the prospective Prize Winner fails to
complete and return all requested forms by the specified date, if the prospective Prize Winner
does not pass Sponsor’s background check (in its sole discretion), or if the prospective Prize
Winner fails to comply with any of the requirements, his/her prize will be forfeited and an
alternate prospective Prize Winner shall be selected. The odds of winning depend upon the
number of eligible Entries received.
7. Conditions of Entry: Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If
in the Sponsor’s opinion there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic
tampering with any portion of the Promotion, or if computer viruses, bugs, unauthorized
intervention, fraud, or technical difficulties or failures compromise or corrupt or affect the
administration, integrity, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Sponsor
reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry
process and void any Entries submitted fraudulently, to modify, suspend, or terminate the
Promotion, or to conduct a random drawing to award the prizes using all eligible, non-suspect
Entries received as of the termination date or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by
Sponsor. Should the Promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, notice will be
posted on the Website. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a prospective Prize Winner
based on the Twitter® account, the winning Entry will be declared made by the Authorized
Account Holder of the email address used to register the respective Twitter® account. CAUTION:
ANY ATTEMPT BY YOU TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE
OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH
AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING
ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM YOU TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL
PROSECUTION.
8. Prize: Each Prize Winner will receive the following (the “Prize”): Six Hundred Twenty-
Five Dollars ($625) presented in the form of a check. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the
Prize: $625. ARV of all Prizes in the Promotion: $5,000.
The specifics of all aforementioned elements of the Prize in the Promotion shall be solely
determined by Sponsor. All costs, taxes, fees, and expenses associated with any element of the
Prize not specifically addressed above are the sole responsibility of the Prize Winner. All federal,
state and local taxes on the Prize are the Prize Winners’ responsibility. The Prize Winners will be
issued a 1099 tax form for the actual value of the Prize.
Prize cannot be transferred or substituted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves
the right to substitute a Prize, or portions thereof, with a prize of equal or greater value.
9. Disputes/Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity,
interpretation and enforceability of these rules, or the rights and obligations of any entrant or the
Promotion Entities in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by and construed in
accordance with the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to any choice of law or
conflict of law rules or provisions which would cause the application of the laws of any
jurisdiction other than the State of New York. Any action or litigation concerning this
Agreement shall take place exclusively in the federal or state courts sitting in New York County,
New York, and you expressly consent to the jurisdiction of and venue in such courts and waive
all defenses of lack of jurisdiction and inconvenient forum with respect to such courts. Any and
all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion,
shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. You agree to service of
process by mail or other method acceptable under the laws of the State of New York. ANY
CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND/OR AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-
POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS PROMOTION. YOU HEREBY
WAIVE ANY RIGHTS OR CLAIMS TO ATTORNEY'S FEES, INDIRECT, SPECIAL,
PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ENTRANT,
IDENTIFIABLE PERSONS, OR THIRD PARTY PARTICIPANTS, WHETHER
FORESEEABLE OR NOT AND WHETHER BASED ON NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE.
10. Severability: If any provision of these Official Rules shall be held invalid, illegal, or
unenforceable, such provision shall be enforced to the maximum extent permitted by law and the
Sponsor’s fundamental intentions hereunder, and the remaining provisions shall not be affected
or impaired, provided, however, that in such cases the parties oblige themselves to use their best
efforts to achieve the purpose of the invalid provision by a new legally valid stipulation.
11. Winners List: Beginning on or about May 10, 2023 you may obtain the names of the
Prize Winners by going to the Website.
12. Sponsor: Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New
York 10003.
13. Trademark Attribution: The Food Network® and Twitter® trademarks are trademarks
of their respective owners.
The Promotion and all accompanying materials are © 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.