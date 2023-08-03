Recipes
The Winners are Back in Flavortown

Four chefs take a seat on a return flight to Flavortown.

3405 - 1

Photo by: Food Network

Food Network

By: Sofia Bazant
Show: Guy's Grocery Games

If you just can’t get enough of Flavortown, you’re not the only one. This week, four past Triple G winners are headed back to the market for an exciting appetizer and entrée challenge with Guy Fieri.

Of course, Guy always has a few tricks up his sleeve. First, a flip of a coin will determine which aisles the chefs can shop in – with odd or even numbered aisles costing them either fresh produce or proteins. A second flip of the coin will match the competitors with a mandatory special ingredient. Heads or tails, the chefs will need the odds in their flavor to create the winner, winner, Grocery Games dinner.

Check out the exclusive photos above of the chefs putting the flavor in Flavortown for a chance to earn their second Grocery Games crown. Tune in to see which dinner will take home the highest scoring dinner and shot at $20,000.

Don’t miss Guy’s Grocery Games on Wednesday at 9|8c

