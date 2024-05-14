My New Favorite Cocktail Has Grilled Banana In It

The cocktail that stole my heart and my palate was the ‘Āina, the Hawaiian word for “land.” The ‘Āina is a riff on a negroni, made with rum, Campari, sweet vermouth and a grilled banana oleo saccharum infused with vanilla and coffee beans. We’ll get to what, exactly, an oleo saccharum is in a bit, but in short, the cocktail tasted like a negroni meets bananas foster. Negronis are typically made with gin, but swapping in an aged rum perfectly balanced the herbal bitterness of the Campari. If you’ve never had a Negroni or think you don’t like it, this sweet-leaning riff will make you an instant fan. And if you already know and love Negronis, this version, bolstered by rich, toasted vanilla, earthy coffee and tropical fruit notes will make it your new go-to summer sipper, whether you’re lounging poolside or posted up by the campfire with a nightcap.