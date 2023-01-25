12 Things to Do with Leftover Egg Yolks

Maybe you’re on an egg white omelet kick or maybe you just made a dessert that uses a lot of egg whites (angel food cake and meringues, we’re looking at you). It feels wasteful and expensive to throw away those leftover egg yolks. Instead, mix them together and remember this conversion: 1 large egg yolk is typically 1 tablespoon or .54 ounces. According to the USDA, you can store egg yolks in the fridge for up to four days. Stash them there now and make one of our leftover egg yolk ideas later.