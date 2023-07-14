What to Do with Leftover Brisket
Give your leftover brisket a new lease on life with our best recipes and meal ideas.
By Alice K. Thompson for Food Network Kitchen
Alice is a contributing writer and editor at Food Network.
Whether it's Passover, Rosh Hashanah or any special dinner, tender, meaty brisket is always the star of the show. Brisket cuts are famously large, however, so even if everyone takes seconds, you’re bound to have leftovers. Simply reheating your leftover brisket is tasty, of course, but sometimes you want to branch out. Brisket is fabulously versatile and takes to so many different flavor profiles that it’ll keep you eating happily for days. Here are our top suggestions for next-level brisket leftovers.
What to Do with Leftover Brisket
First things first: As soon as your leftover brisket is cool, wrap it tightly or place it in its sauce in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.
One note about leftover corned beef brisket, if that’s what you have: It works terrifically in these recipes as well, but since corned brisket is brined, it's saltier than other briskets so you may want to adjust the seasoning.
1. Do Taco Tuesday Any Day
When you’ve already got tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat, it’s easy to throw together amazing tacos. Simply gather your favorite taco fillings, dice up some leftover brisket, give it a quick pan-fry in a little oil with a good sprinkle of chili powder and layer everything into warm tortillas.
Want a full recipe? You can’t beat Leftover-Brisket Breakfast Tacos. A sweet-and-smoky salsa turns leftover brisket into a juicy and delicious taco filling that’s only improved by soft scrambled eggs. You can also swap the eggs for refried beans if you like. Or, forget the tortillas and turn this Spicy Taco Salad into an all-out fiesta with a topping of diced brisket.
2. Make a (Very Nice!) Sandwich
Neat slices of brisket are a natural for sandwiches. Grab your favorite bread, slather it with a great condiment, add onion or pickle or another veg for crunch and then top everything with brisket. Alternatively, substitute brisket for the grilled steak in this West 52nd Street Sandwich. Just about any sandwich that calls for roast beef is easy to adapt to brisket, too. This melty, irresistible French Dip Sandwich is what lunch break dreams are made of.
3. Cook Up a Heavenly Hash
Hash is a dish designed to use up leftovers. This Leftover Brisket Flannel Hash with Crispy Fried Eggs was developed especially for brisket. Just three slices of meat add tons of flavor to a sweet-and-savory hash packed with color thanks to sweet potato, apple and beets. Got schmaltz? Use it instead of oil for extra flavor and crispiness. Most recipes for Corned Beef Hash can be made with any type of brisket, too. Just taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary, since corned beef is brined for extra saltiness.
4. Upgrade Your Nachos
Nachos for dinner? Yes! Few things are easier to make or get a more enthusiastic response from diners of all ages. Leftover brisket makes a meal of nachos extra hearty and delicious. To make them your own, spread restaurant-style tortilla chips on a platter, dollop on your choice of toppings like refried beans, chopped brisket, jalapeños, onions and shredded cheese, and bake at 450 degrees F until hot and the cheese has melted. All that's left to do is garnish with fresh things like pico de gallo, chopped cilantro and sour cream. Or, you can follow this recipe for BBQ Roast Beef Nachos and replace the roast beef with sliced brisket. Or, add brisket to these vegetarian Nachos for a hearty, meaty take on the original.
5. Make a Quick Bibimbap
If you already have leftover sliced meat, you can get bibimbap on the table in about the time it takes to cook rice. Use Marge Perry’s Easy Weeknight Bibimbap as a template, and omit the instructions for cooking the steak and use a few slices of reheated brisket on each bowl. Or, follow Jen Lee’s Bibimbap recipe and do a similar swap of brisket for the bulgogi beef.
6. Spiff Up a Salad
Brisket turns just about any salad into a protein-packed meal, whether you start with a bowl of greens, chopped veggies, cooked grains or beyond. Add diced brisket to this Greek Dinner Salad for even more flavor, or use sliced brisket instead of roast beef in this Italian-inspired Orecchiette Salad with Roast Beef. Consider these the ultimate salad days.
Related Links: