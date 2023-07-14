What to Do with Leftover Brisket

Nachos for dinner? Yes! Few things are easier to make or get a more enthusiastic response from diners of all ages. Leftover brisket makes a meal of nachos extra hearty and delicious. To make them your own, spread restaurant-style tortilla chips on a platter, dollop on your choice of toppings like refried beans, chopped brisket, jalapeños, onions and shredded cheese, and bake at 450 degrees F until hot and the cheese has melted. All that's left to do is garnish with fresh things like pico de gallo, chopped cilantro and sour cream. Or, you can follow this recipe for BBQ Roast Beef Nachos and replace the roast beef with sliced brisket. Or, add brisket to these vegetarian Nachos for a hearty, meaty take on the original.